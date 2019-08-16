Donald Trump, a Very Fit Man of the People, Fat Shames Own Supporter

The pot calling the kettle fat. Photo: Nicholas Kamm /AFP/Getty Images

Say what you want about Donald Trump, at least he doesn’t look down on middle America like the liberal elites who despise him. Coastal cosmopolitans who’ve spent their entire lives sequestered in big-city bubbles of privilege may think it uncouth to describe blue-collar workers as “the poorly educated.” But the president knows that the forgotten men and women of the American hinterland like it when politicians define them by their supposed ignorance.

The latte-guzzling adjunct professors of Marxism studies who occupy our nation’s ivory towers (and who are “elites” in exactly the same sense that Davos attendees are) might think it “problematic” to say, as Trump has, “If I had been the son of a coal miner, I would have left the damn mines … most people don’t have the imagination.” But Trump knows that the salt-of-the-earth folks in coal country want to be told that no one with brains or vision would ever choose their line of work.

And the silver-spoon sucking, paper-straw sipping, trust-fund kids who account for the entire population of New York City may think it rude to publicly shame an overweight individual for failing to conform to oppressive beauty standards — but our populist president knows real Americans love it when fat plutocrats lecture them about the importance of exercise. As the Associated Press reports:

[President Trump’s rally in New Hampshire Tuesday] was interrupted about a half an hour in by a handful of protesters near the rafters of the arena. As the protesters were being led out, a Trump supporter wearing a “Trump 2020” shirt near them began enthusiastically shaking his fist in a sign of support for the president.

But Trump mistook him for one of the protesters and said to the crowd: “That guy’s got a serious weight problem. Go home. Start exercising. Get him out of here, please.”

After a pause, he added, “Got a bigger problem than I do.”

On Friday morning, Fox & Friends tracked down that large Trump supporter, Frank Dawson, who confirmed that he had taken no offense at the president’s charming and down-to-earth remarks.

“He didn’t see me rip the signs away from those three people that were sitting near us, and they were trying to cause a ruckus,” Dawson told the network. “But I think he thought I was part of it, but I wasn’t, I was the good part of it … Everything’s good, I love the guy, he’s the best thing that ever happened to this country.”

It’s clear then that Dawson, and his fellow denizens of real America, revere the president primarily for the authenticity of his (entirely race-neutral) populism, and the sincere respect that Donald Trump has always displayed for ordinary people.