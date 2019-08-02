Trump Seems Thrilled That Elijah Cummings’s House Was Robbed

Possibly the expression Cummings is making right now. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Almost a week after President Trump launched a series of attacks against Representative Elijah Cummings and his district, Trump, as he is wont to do, took things a stomach-turning step further, appearing to gloat about a recent break-in at Cummings’s house in Baltimore.

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

The robbery was not connected to Trump’s initial tweets about the congressman, who chairs the House Oversight Committee; Cummings said in a statement: “An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27 … I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house.” It’s unclear if anything was stolen.

Later that morning, Trump, who had apparently taken issue with Cummings’s questioning of his acting secretary of Homeland Security, among other things, launched a series of tweets insulting the congressman and Baltimore in starkly racial terms.

Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

....As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019

His attacks on Cummings — the latest in a long line that have connected people of color with vermin — have continued all week.

In less than a week, the president has called a House chairman a “racist” a “bully” whose district is a “disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” and “dangerous” and “filthy” - while saying “no human being would want to live there.” Today, gloating about a burglary at his home — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2019

At a rally on Thursday night, Trump compared Baltimore’s crime rate with Afghanistan’s.

Cummings responded to Trump’s initial comments, tweeting, “It is my constitutional duty to conduct oversight of the Executive Branch. But, it is my moral duty to fight for my constituents.” Since then, he has largely stayed above the fray, but many Democrats have come to his defense. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among others, has called Trump’s tweets racist.