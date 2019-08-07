Trump Heads to Dayton and El Paso, Though Many Want Him to Stay Away

Catalina Saenz wipes tears from her face as she visits a makeshift memorial near the scene of the mass shooting in El Paso, Texas. Photo: John Locher/AP/Shutterstock

Acting as “consoler-in-chief” has never been President Trump’s strong suit, and his visits to Dayton, Ohio and El Paso, Texas on Wednesday were off to a rocky start even before he left D.C. On Tuesday, Trump announced on Twitter that he would head to the two cities to meet with first responders and victims of the mass shootings that claimed the lives of at least 31 people over the weekend. He’s set to visit Dayton in the morning and El Paso in the afternoon.

But with Trump facing criticism for failing to do enough to combat gun violence, and allegations that his racist rhetoric emboldens white supremacists, many lawmakers and residents in Dayton and El Paso are not enthusiastic about his visit. And the president does not appear to be in a conciliatory mood, as he started the day with a new round of combative tweets. Here’s what to expect from his visits to the two grieving cities.

Dayton’s Plans for Trump’s Visit

Several officials in Ohio have criticized Trump for his stance on guns, and Democratic Senator Sherrod Brown told Sirius XM on Tuesday that he will not meet with Trump when he comes to Dayton. “I don’t have any interest because of what he’s done on this – total unwillingness to address the issue of guns, his racist rhetoric,” he said, according to USA Today.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley, also a Democrat, said she’ll meet with Trump but she’s “disappointed” with him, and intends to tell him the gun control proposals he described in his remarks on the shooting on Monday don’t go far enough. “His comments weren’t very helpful to the issue around guns,” she told reporters.

El Paso’s Plans for Trump’s Visit

Trump had tangled with El Paso prior to the shooting, claiming earlier this year that a border wall had transformed the city from “one of the most dangerous cities” to “one of the safest,” though the city was one of the safest in the country even before fencing went up. Officials have also complained that Trump still owes the city more than half a million dollars to cover security costs from a rally there in February.

El Paso Mayor Dee Margo, a Republican, previously criticized Trump for falsely claiming that the city was particularly dangerous, and on Monday he said, “I will continue to challenge any harmful and inaccurate statements made about El Paso. We will not allow anyone to portray El Paso in a manner that is not consistent with our history and values.”

Margo said he’s received emails and phone calls from constituents who are unhappy about Trump’s visit, and said he understands their concerns. However, he added, “I will fulfill my obligations as mayor of El Paso to meet with the president and discuss whatever our needs are in this community and hope that if we are expressing specifics that we can get him to come through for us.”

Other lawmakers are unwilling to welcome Trump to the city. Representative Veronica Escobar, a Democrat who represents El Paso, said in a Twitter thread that she declined an invitation from the White House to join Trump on Wednesday. She said she requested a phone call with the president to discuss her constituents concerns, but was told Trump was “too busy.”

I was told that @realDonaldTrump is “too busy” to have that conversation.



I declined the invitation because I refuse to be an accessory to his visit. I refuse to join without a dialogue about the pain his racist and hateful words & actions have caused our community and country. — Rep. Veronica Escobar (@RepEscobar) August 6, 2019

2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke said Trump should not visit El Paso:

This president, who helped create the hatred that made Saturday's tragedy possible, should not come to El Paso. We do not need more division. We need to heal. He has no place here. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 5, 2019

Trump Begins Day With Combative Tweets

Trump was mostly out of sight on Tuesday, and White House aides said he was busy preparing for his trip on Wednesday.

“This is a very, very serious moment in our country’s history,” Trump spokesman Hogan Gidley told reporters. “This president recognizes the gravity of this moment.”

His tweets overnight and early on Wednesday morning raised new doubts about that. First he lobbed an attack at El Paso native Beto O’Rourke, who said Sunday at a vigil for the victims of the shooting, “We have a president right now who traffics in this hatred, who incites this violence, who calls Mexican immigrants rapists and criminals, calls asylum seekers animals and an infestation.”

Beto (phony name to indicate Hispanic heritage) O’Rourke, who is embarrassed by my last visit to the Great State of Texas, where I trounced him, and is now even more embarrassed by polling at 1% in the Democrat Primary, should respect the victims & law enforcement - & be quiet! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

O’Rourke responded:

22 people in my hometown are dead after an act of terror inspired by your racism. El Paso will not be quiet and neither will I. https://t.co/dakFPKj0vJ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) August 7, 2019

Next Trump made a crack about the New York Times changing its “Trump Urges Unity Vs. Racism” headline, saying “After 3 years I almost got a good headline from the Times!” Then the president tried to link the Dayton shooter to Democrats, presumably to deflect criticism from those linking his rhetoric to an uptick in white supremacist violence.

“Meanwhile, the Dayton, Ohio, shooter had a history of supporting political figures like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, and ANTIFA.” @OANN I hope other news outlets will report this as opposed to Fake News. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 7, 2019

Trump Says He’s Looking into Expanding Gun Background Checks

In a pair of tweets on Monday, Trump suggested tying immigration legislation to strengthening gun background checks. Then in his remarks on the shootings on Monday, her reiterated his support for “red flag” laws, but proposed not other gun measures. Before heading to Ohio on Tuesday, Trump claimed he is looking into background checks, saying, “I think we can do something on background checks like we’ve never done before.”

Trump says he is looking to do background checks as he doesn't want to put guns in the hands of "mentally unstable people" pic.twitter.com/Be4vykAo4Z — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 7, 2019

This is not the first time Trump has made contradictory claims about his stance on new gun laws.

Trump today: “I think we can do something on background checks like we’ve never done before.”



Trump in 2018 after Parkland shooting: “We’re going to be very strong on background checks. We’re going to be doing very strong background checks.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 7, 2019

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.