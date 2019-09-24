All the Lawmakers Joining the Impeachment Push This Week

Mood. Photo: Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The dam is bursting, the floodgates are opening, the horse is out of the barn. Choose whichever metaphor you want — the point is that news of President Trump allegedly pressuring Ukraine’s president to investigate Joe Biden has supercharged Democratic support for impeachment proceedings.

What stands out about the latest crop of converts to the cause is how many are from swing congressional districts — the kinds of places where bringing charges against the president may be a far riskier political gamble than in safe Democratic areas, given that impeachment has consistently lacked majority support in national polls. The lack of enthusiasm from representatives in these districts is one reason House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been so unenthusiastic about triggering the procedure over Donald Trump’s alleged obstruction in the Russia investigation.

But the Ukraine story seems to be different. Here’s a running list of lawmakers joining the impeachment push.

House Democrats Newly in Favor of Impeachment

At least 14 House Democrats have expressed support for impeachment for the first time in just the past two days, bringing the total number of representatives on board to 158 Democrats out of 235, according to Politico’s running counter.

On Monday, Congresswoman Angie Craig, who represents a Minnesota district Trump carried by a point, said she is onboard with impeachment.

Later that night, seven freshman Democrats wrote a Washington Post op-ed in which they deemed Trump’s actions a possible threat to national security. Four of them — Virginia’s Abigail Spanberger and Elaine Luria, Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin, and New Jersey’s Mikie Sherrill — represent districts Trump carried in 2016.

Here's how Trump did in the Impeachment 7 op-ed writers' districts in 2016:



Spanberger VA-7 Trump +7

Slotkin MI-8 Trump +7

Luria VA-2 Trump +4

Sherrill NJ-11 Trump +1

Cisneros CA-39 Clinton +9

Crow CO-6 Clinton +9

Houlahan PA-6 Clinton +10



AVG: Clinton +1 — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) September 24, 2019

On Tuesday morning, New York’s Antonio Delgado joined the impeachment bandwagon. Delgado defeated incumbent Republican John Faso in an upstate district that voted for Trump by more than six points.

Also on Tuesday, Texas’s Colin Allred said if the Trump administration doesn’t turn over the full report of the whistle-blower who alerted the government to Trump’s alleged misconduct, he would support impeachment. In 2018, Allred defeated a longtime Republican incumbent in a district that had voted for Hillary Clinton by just two points.

Later, Texas representative Lizzie Fletcher announced her support as well. Fletcher’s district narrowly voted for Clinton in 2016 but hadn’t been represented by a Democrat in Congress since 1967.

The facts we have learned recently are matters of utmost importance for our national security, country, and Constitution. The House should act swiftly to investigate and should be prepared to use the remedy exclusively in its power: impeachment.



See my full statement here: pic.twitter.com/xho0DlD107 — Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (@RepFletcher) September 24, 2019

Two representatives from Nevada, Susie Lee and Steven Horsford, followed suit.

Lee’s district narrowly voted for Trump in 2016.

Also on Tuesday, civil-rights icon John Lewis announced his support for impeachment from the House floor.

Breaking. Rep. John Lewis just now on the House floor: "I truly believe the time to begin impeachment proceedings against this president has come. To delay or to do otherwise would betray the foundation of our democracy." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 24, 2019

As a rough measure of swing-district support, just five Democrats who represent districts Trump won in 2016 had endorsed impeachment before this week, according to Politico; now that number is up to 12 and is likely to rise.

These lawmakers’ decisions were apparently not triggered by House leadership in any way, making them all the more significant.

As one Dem operative notes, this is the opposite of how Hill votes usually pile up: there is NO whipping from leadership, it’s rank and file members coordinating w one another, swallowing and stepping out there. — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) September 24, 2019

While most of the action was in the House on Tuesday, the Democrats’ second-in-command in the Senate, Dick Durbin, joined in as well.

Today, I am calling for the initiation of a formal impeachment inquiry by the House of Representatives of President Donald Trump. — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) September 24, 2019

Non-Democrats in Favor of Impeachment

So far, only one non-Democrat in Congress supports impeachment: Michigan representative Justin Amash, who switched his party registration from Republican to Independent earlier this year after declaring that Trump should be investigated. On Tuesday, he reiterated his call to action in an effort to nudge his erstwhile Republican colleagues.

Just do what is right. Stop waiting for others to act first. Take responsibility for yourself and set an example. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) September 24, 2019

There is no sign that any House Republicans will join Amash. In the Senate, one Republican, Mitt Romney, has expressed serious consternation over Trump’s behavior.

If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme. Critical for the facts to come out. — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) September 22, 2019

When asked about impeachment on Tuesday — hours after Trump had mocked him on Twitter — Romney didn’t rule it out.

Romney on impeachment: “it’s early to be having those conversations. There’s so much we don’t know” — Burgess Everett (@burgessev) September 24, 2019

Other Republicans have either downplayed Trump’s offenses or remained silent.

Democratic Presidential Candidates in Favor of Impeachment

Of the major presidential candidates, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris, Bernie Sanders, Beto O’Rourke, Julián Castro, and Tom Steyer have previously called on Congress to impeach Trump. Pete Buttigieg has said Trump “deserves impeachment” but has stopped short of endorsing it. On Tuesday, Montana governor Steve Bullock, who has struggled to gain traction in the race, said he now favors impeachment.

I see no other option. pic.twitter.com/mmrGBCjJM9 — Steve Bullock (@GovernorBullock) September 24, 2019

Joe Biden, who is at the center of the Ukraine scandal, has so far resisted calls to impeach. But he is set to make a statement on Tuesday that will reportedly endorse the process if the Trump administration does not cooperate with Democrats’ demands for full access to the whistle-blower’s complaint.

NEW: A source says Joe Biden is "going to make the point that Trump’s latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses." Biden is going to say if Trump doesn't comply with requests for info on Ukraine & investigations from Congress that "Congress has no choice but to impeach." — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) September 24, 2019

Other candidates are reaffirming their belief that Trump should face charges.

The House must impeach. It must start today. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 24, 2019

Enough. It’s time to impeach. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2019

If we allow the president to get away with the crimes he’s committed, then we will set the precedent that some people are above the law. And then, this democracy will be lost to us forever.



It’s time for Speaker Pelosi and the House to do their job. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 24, 2019

We knew nearly 2 years ago that Donald Trump had passed the threshold for impeachment. Over 8 million Americans showed up and signed our petition. It is my sincere hope that today is the day the House Democrats stand up for democracy and move to impeach this lawless president. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) September 24, 2019

What Happens Next

With pressure building on all sides for Pelosi to act, the Washington Post reported on Monday that the House speaker is “sounding out” her caucus on next steps in advance of a key party meeting Tuesday afternoon.

BREAKING: Speaker Pelosi tells @AlexNBCNews when asked about impeachment: "Later today I will make an announcement after I meet with my chairmen, my leadership and my caucus.” — NBC News (@NBCNews) September 24, 2019

Impeachment, which seemed almost certain not to happen just days ago, is now likelier than ever.