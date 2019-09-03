Everything We Know About the California Boat Fire That Killed at Least 8

The 75-foot Conception, based in Santa Barbara Harbor, burns after catching fire early September 2, 2019 anchored off Santa Cruz Island, California. Photo: Handout/Getty Images

Around 3:28 a.m. on Labor Day, the Coast Guard responded to a catastrophic fire on a 75-foot commercial scuba diving vessel, the Conception, moored in a harbor north of Santa Cruz Island, about 30 miles south of Santa Barbara, California. Shortly after dawn, the boat sunk in 64 feet of water, just 20 yards offshore. Eight deaths have been reported, five people have been rescued, and as of Monday night, 26 people are still missing.

On Monday, Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester said in a press conference that the search will continue through the night, but that “we should all be prepared to move into the worst outcome.” According to a public information officer from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, authorities will “make the unfortunate transition [from search and rescue] to recovery.”

Below is what we know about how the fire started, the status of rescue efforts, and the early stages of the investigation.

The blaze starts

The Coast Guard picked up a mayday call from the Conception around 3:15 a.m., dispatching two helicopters and several boats to Platts Harbor, where the boat was moored. At the time of the fire, 39 people were on the Conception — 33 passengers and six crew members. Passengers slept in bunk beds in a room below-deck, with narrow staircases leading to the exits. “You couldn’t have asked for a worse situation,” said Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown. “They would have been sound asleep when this fire started.”

Five of the six crew members were rescued by a nearby private fishing vessel, the Grape Escape, moored in the same harbor. From the boat, the crew also called emergency services. In audio from the call to a Coast Guard base in Los Angeles, the dispatcher asked a crew member several alarming questions about the fire on the Conception. Per CNN:

“Can you get back onboard and unlock the boat?” the dispatcher asked.

In another question, the Coast Guard asked if there was an “escape hatch for any of the people onboard.”

In audio from Broadcastify, the Coast Guard dispatcher also questioned the crewmember about firefighting equipment onboard.

“You don’t have any firefighting gear at all? No fire extinguishers or anything?

On Monday, rescue crews searched the waters south of Santa Barbara and west of Los Angeles for survivors. The remains of four victims were recovered from the boat by rescue teams Monday, in addition to another four victims sighted “on the ocean floor in close proximity to the vessel,” according to Sheriff Brown.

“I could see the fire coming through holes on the side of the boat,” Bob Hansen, the owner of the Grape Escape said in an interview. “There were these explosions every few beats. You can’t prepare yourself for that. It was horrendous.”

The Conception’s last tour

The 75-foot boat was on a three-day tour to Channel Islands National Park, a remote chain of five islands with sea caves and diverse wildlife. The boat took off from Santa Barbara on Saturday, and toured several diving spots on Santa Cruz Island, the largest isle in the park. On board was a fire suppression system in the engine-room, as well as a built-in barbecue, according to the operator’s website. The Conception was owned by an outfitter called Truth Aquatics, which, according to recreational divers in the region who spoke to the New York Times, had a “good reputation and appeared careful about safety.”

“They are the biggest company in California — they should pass everything very easily,” local scuba operator Bill Zhang told the Times, noting that because the Conception was on an overnight trip, it most likely had two captains on board.

The investigation begins

As the search and rescue transitions to recovery, the National Transportation Safety Board has dispatched a team to determine the cause of the fire. An independent government investigative agency, the NTSB looks at accidents involving sea vessels, as well as incidents involving aviation, pipelines, and rail.

On Monday, Coast Guard Captain Monica Rochester noted that it was too early to state that negligence could have been involved in the start of the fire, and that the “vessel has been in full compliance.” Commercials boats as large as the Conception have to pass Coast Guard inspection every year to maintain their license.