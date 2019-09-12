Castro Attacks Biden’s Memory, But He Was One Who Was Wrong

The Biden and Castro show down. Photo: ABC

After weeks of whispers about Joe Biden’s mental state and a constant cataloging of his gaffes by the political press, one of his opponents in the Democratic nominating contest finally broached the issue, if somewhat obliquely, to the former vice president’s face at Thursday night’s debate in Houston.

Julián Castro’s was the one to do it. The former HUD secretary, who served in the Obama administration with Biden, attempted to draw a distinction between his health care plan and Biden’s, saying, “The difference between what I support and what you support, Vice President Biden, is that you require them to opt in. And I would not require them to opt in. They would automatically be enrolled. That’s a big difference.”

Biden responded, saying, “They do not have to buy in.” That’s when Castro pounced.

“You just said that two minutes ago. You just said two minutes that they would have to buy in.”

“Are you forgetting what you said two minutes ago?” Castro asked, repeating the line several times with slight variations.

Julián Castro to Joe Biden: "Are you forgetting already what you said just two minutes ago? I can't believe that you said two minutes ago that they had to buy in and now you're saying they don't have to buy in...I'm fulfilling the legacy of Barack Obama and you're not." pic.twitter.com/AgJ8dpvvMj — Axios (@axios) September 13, 2019

The implication was clear, but Castro was wrong. Two minutes prior, Biden said that under his health care plan, “every single person who is diagnosed with cancer or any other disease can automatically become part of this plan.”

And about 10 minutes prior to that, Biden said it more plainly: “Anyone who can’t afford it gets automatically enrolled in the Medicare-type option we have.”