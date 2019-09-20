Climate Strikers Rally Across the Globe

On September 23, the United Nations will open its Climate Action Summit here in New York, three days after Friday’s Global Climate Strike, led by Greta Thunberg, sweeps through thousands of cities across the globe. Here, Intelligencer has gathered images of the strike from around the world. For further reading, dive into State of the World, a series of in-depth interviews with climate leaders from Bill Gates to Naomi Klein and Rhiana Gunn-Wright to William Nordhaus, interrogating just how they see the precarious climate future of the planet.