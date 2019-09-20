Bill de Blasio Drops Out of 2020 Race

Photo: SCOTT EISEN/Getty Images

On Friday morning, there was a significant addition to the long list of people who believe Bill de Blasio should not be running for president: the New York mayor himself. De Blasio announced he would drop out of the 2020 race during an interview on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“I feel like I have contributed all I can to this primary election. It’s clearly not my time, so I’m going to end my presidential campaign,” de Blasio said.

Breaking: Bill de Blasio announces he is ending his presidential campaign pic.twitter.com/vL8GcX3xV5 — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) September 20, 2019

Despite a list of progressive accomplishments in New York, such as universal pre-K and raising the minimum wage to $15, what de Blasio contributed to the primary race was mainly an opportunity to make jokes at his expense.

Were people in Pennsylvania’s 7th congressional district rolling their eyes when their former congressman, Joe Sestak, entered the race? Maybe, but his entry into the race wasn’t met with this cover story from his hometown paper:

Oh no, really big political news, perhaps the biggest story in years! Part time Mayor of New York City, @BilldeBlasio, who was polling at a solid ZERO but had tremendous room for growth, has shocking dropped out of the Presidential race. NYC is devastated, he’s coming home! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 20, 2019

