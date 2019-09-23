Everything We Know About Trump’s Ukraine-Whistleblower Scandal

Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Just as President Trump emerged without suffering any real consequence from one scandal of foreign influence in Eastern Europe, he has embroiled himself in another — a geopolitical frying pan into the fire. On September 13, House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff accused acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, of illegally witholding from Congress a credible complaint of “urgent concern” which had been filed by an intelligence community whistleblower. The following week, subsequent reports revealed that the whistleblower’s complaint was over a July 25 call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump allegedly pressed his counterpart to investigate former Vice-President Joe Biden’s son’s business dealings in Ukraine in exchange for unblocking U.S. aid to the country. (The claim that Joe Biden interfered in Ukrainian politics to aide his son Hunter has been debunked since May.)

Below is everything we know about Trump’s Ukranian call, and his adminsitration’s attempt to cover it up.

Has anyone actually broken the law?

With regards to the allegations that Trump leveraged U.S. aid to convince a foreign leader to launch an investigation which could damage a potential rival in a presidential campaign, there are arguments for and against whether or not such an act would be illegal (and you can count Rudy “Nothing Is Illegal” Giuliani in the latter camp.) At the Daily Beast, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade outlined the corruption and bribery scenario:

The federal bribery statute makes it a crime for a public official to demand anything of value in exchange for performing an official act. A statute known as the Hobbs Act defines extortion as obtaining property from another, with his consent, under color of official right. “Property” is defined to mean anything of value, tangible or intangible. The essence of both crimes is a demand by a public official to obtain something for himself to which he is not entitled in exchange for performing an official act of his office. …

Trump used the power of his office to threaten to withhold a benefit in exchange for a thing of value in violation of federal law. The nature of the purported extortion—using his position as president to make demands of a foreign leader to help him win an election—only makes it more egregious.

There is also the possibility of such an act being a campaign finance law violation. But as former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti argued convincingly in Politico Magazine on Sunday, if the allegations against Trump are true, “it is a kind of corrupt conduct that the criminal system is not equipped to handle.”

A bribery charge wouldn’t hold up in court, he explains, because offering military aid for a foreign investigation of a political opponent’s son doesn’t line up with the federal bribery statute, and extortion won’t hold up either, because “Courts won’t send presidents to prison for cajoling foreign governments to do things, even if that involves horse trading an official act by our government in exchange for an official act by someone else’s.” Mariotti makes it clear that impeachment is the only recourse designed to address a transgression of this scale, and “pursuing criminal cases that won’t stand legal scrutiny, or arguing that Trump has violated a criminal statute, risks undermining that goal.”

With regards to how the whistleblower complaint has been handled, the House Intelligence Committee chairman and other Democratic lawmakers, including Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, have insisted that acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire continues to break the law by not providing the complaint to Congress, as he is mandated to do by the 1998 Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act. The Trump administration, meanwhile, has insisted that Maguire is following the law — at least technically.

As the Washington Post noted Sunday, there is no legal precedent for what should happen when the Intelligence Community Inspector General determines a whistleblower’s complaint is credible and a matter of “urgent concern” — a situation in which the DNI must report the complaint to Congress — but the DNI disagrees.

A former general counsel to the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, Robert S. Litt, explained in Lawfare last week that there was a plausible legal basis for the administration’s stance:

[T]he Intelligence Community Whistleblower Protection Act provides that if the [Intelligence Community Inspector General] determines that a complaint about a matter of “urgent concern” is credible, he sends it to the DNI, who within seven days “shall … forward” it to Congress together with any comments. But a matter of “urgent concern” is defined as “a serious or flagrant problem, abuse, violation of law or Executive order, or deficiency relating to the funding, administration or operation of an intelligence activity within the authority of the Director of National Intelligence involving classified information” (emphasis added). The alleged offer by the president, while perhaps criminal and possibly impeachable, does not obviously relate to any intelligence activity within the DNI’s authority.

Still, some have argued that the statute does not allow the DNI to make his own determination of the applicability of the statute but, instead, requires him to accept the ICIG’s determination that something is a matter of urgent concern. In this case, however, it appears that the DNI went to the Department of Justice’s Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) for an opinion. OLC opinions are considered to be binding and authoritative interpretations of law within the executive branch. So if OLC in fact formally opined that this complaint was not an “urgent concern” as defined in the statute, the DNI could take the position that the ICIG must follow that interpretation.

Litt also noted that White House could cite privilege regarding the president’s communications with foreign leaders, as it and other administrations have successfully done in the past, to block the inspector general from disclosing what he knows. “The extent of such a privilege — and in particular whether it would protect communications that might constitute bribery — is untested, he added, “but if the White House asserted such a privilege, the [Office of the Director of National Intelligence] would be bound to honor it.”

Standing back, the simple explanation is that Trump administration has once again found ways to bulldoze established norms and get away with significant violations of the public trust. Tortured legal logic may work for smothering the whistleblower complaint. Committing an unprecedented crime too big and messy to prosecute or legally classify may work if the Ukraine allegations are true.

What are the legal developments thus far?

On August 12, an unidentified member of the U.S. intelligence community submitted a complaint to (Trump-appointed) Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson which flagged troubling interactions between President Trump and a foreign leader, including making some kind of “promise” to that leader. (Subsequent reporting later revealed that the conversation at issue was between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.) Atkinson reviewed the complaint, found it to be credible and of “urgent concern,” and, on August 26, sent it to the recently appointed Acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire. Per statute, Maguire was then required to report the claim to the intelligence committees in the House and Senate within a week. He failed to do that, and on September 9, Atkinson wrote the committees to make them aware of the existence of the whistleblower complaint, and Maguire’s failure to report it.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff wrote Maguire the next day subpoenaing the complaint. Schiff accused him of breaking the law by withholding it and demanded to know what the whistleblower had claimed, and whether the president or other members of the executive branch had been involved in the decision to withhold the complaint from Congress. On September 13, DNI General Counsel Jason Klitenic responded to Schiff and said that after consulting with the Justice Department, they had overruled the inspector general and determined that the complaint was not of “urgent concern consulted the Justice Department, and claimed Maguire was not breaking the law, arguing that Maguire had overruled the inspector general and decided the complaint could not technically be classified as an “urgent concern” since it did not pertain to a member of the intelligence community (i.e. the president) — and thus did not need to be disclosed to Congress.

Schiff immediately rejected this explanation, calling it a “radical distortion” of the intelligence community’s whistleblower statute and insisting that had “neither the legal authority nor the discretion to overrule a determination by the [inspector general.]” The California Democrat also concluded that the acting DNI’s conduct indicated that the complaint must have involved the president or other administration officials. Schiff subpoenaed Maguire to either supply the complaint by September 17 or appear before the committee on September 19 to explain why he had not. Maguire declined.

Atkinson later confirmed that he disagreed with the acting DNI’s judgment regarding the facts of the complaint, but that he was “bound” by the DNI/DOJ decision from revealing anything else about its contents. Two days later he appeared before the committee and said the same, though he reportedly confirmed that the complaint pertained to multiple actions involving the president.

Who is the whistleblower?

Their identity has not been revealed, so we only know that it was someone in the U.S. intelligence community. On Friday, CNN reported that an “official briefed on the matter” cryptically said the whistleblower “didn’t have direct knowledge of the communications” and that their concerns “came in part from learning information that was not obtained during the course of their work, and those details have played a role in the administration’s determination that the complaint didn’t fit the reporting requirements under the intelligence whistleblower law.” The whistleblower is being represented by attorney Andrew Bakaj.

Some of Trump’s allies have seized on this alleged lack of “direct knowledge” to discredit the whistleblower, and “a source close to the whistleblower’s legal team” who spoke to CNN contested the unnamed official’s characterization. Per that report, the source “pushed back strongly against the assertion that the intelligence Community’s Inspector General would accept ‘third-hand disclosures’ and that what the official ‘outlined about lack of personal knowledge and not within their course of work seems like the beginning of a smear by those trying to discredit the whistleblower.’”

Trump and his allies have also been suggesting the person was politically motivated, but that is their default claim about any critic.

Did the whistleblower report anything else?

Nothing the whistleblower flagged in their complaint has been made public, but Inspector General Michael Atkinson told lawmakers that the complaint raised concerns about multiple actions. It’s not yet clear if Trump’s July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was the central — or only — focus of the complaint.

Rudy Giuliani’s role and admission

Guiliani, the president’s personal lawyer and his most measured advisor, has been tasked with the opposition research into vice-presidential sons. In May, he had plans to travel to Ukraine to press the government into investigating Hunter Biden’s business dealings. He eventually abandoned the Kiev visit, although in August he met with a top Ukrainian official and “strongly urged” him to “just investigate the darn things,” referring to Hunter Biden’s business dealings and Ukrainian efforts to undermine Trump in the 2016 election.

On Thursday, Giuliani appeared on CNN for his usual TV routine of loudly clashing with the host and contradicting himself, claiming that he did not ask Ukraine to investigate Biden, before changing his mind about 30 seconds later.

Trump’s response

On the White House lawn on Sunday, the president admitted to the call with the Ukrainian president, and that the two had discussed matters related to the Biden family. “The conversation I had was largely congratulatory, was largely corruption, all of the corruption taking place,” Trump told reporters. “It was largely the fact that we don’t want our people like Vice-President Biden and his son creating to the corruption already in the Ukraine.” He added that the exchange was “perfect” and involved no improper behavior.

After landing in Houston in the afternoon to meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi., Trump added that he would consider releasing a transcript of the call, though he was hesitant to offer such an uncharacteristic display of transparency:

“The problem is, when you’re speaking to foreign leaders, you don’t want foreign leaders to feel that they shouldn’t be speaking openly. And the same thing with an American president. You want them to be able to express themselves without knowing that every single word was going to be going out and going out all over the world.”

Revival of Impeachment Talk

Although a majority of House Democrats, 138, are currently in favor of impeachment, proceedings have been dead in the water up to this point — although it’s possible Trump’s Ukraine scandal could push Democratic lawmakers to act. On Saturday, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “At this point, the bigger national scandal isn’t the president’s lawbreaking behavior — it is the Democratic Party’s refusal to impeach him for it.”

Even House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, who has been “very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment” up until this point, told CNN’s State of the Union that Democrats may need to deploy the “I” word. “We may have crossed the Rubicon here … If the president is essentially withholding military aid at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit that is providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then that may be the only remedy that is coequal to the evil that that conduct represents,” Schiff said, adding that Trump’s alleged request for Ukrainian intelligence to investigate Hunter Biden represents “the most profound violation of the presidential oath of office.”

Pelosi’s response

On Sunday, Nancy Pelosi inched toward an impeachment option in a rare Dear Colleague letter in which she informed acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire that if the White House continues to block Congress from seeing the whistleblower’s “full complaint,” then the administration will “be entering a grave new chapter of lawlessness which will take us into a whole new stage of investigation.” (Although the letter is a tiny motion toward impeachment proceedings, it’s quite the departure from her past statements on the matter.)

How has Biden responded?

On Friday, the Democratic front-runner called for the release of the president’s phone call transcript:”If these reports are true, then there is truly no bottom to President Trump’s willingness to abuse his power and abase our country,” Biden said in a statement. Later that day, his campaign turned the issue into a fundraising opportunity, emailing supporters:

“Eight. That’s how many times Donald Trump asked a foreign leader to investigate me and my family. It’s more clear than ever: We’re in a battle for the soul of this nation. And now, I need you – right now. Can I count on you to donate tonight?”

On the campaign trail in Iowa on Sunday, Biden told reporters that Trump is “violating every basic norm of a president” and called for an investigation into his “conduct.” He also said that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.”

Speaking with Politico, Monmouth pollster Patrick Murray said that — although he does not anticipate that other 2020 Democrats will attack Biden on the Ukraine point — it is possible that voters could “start worrying that this could hurt him if he is the nominee. It’s ‘can Biden fight back? Will this hurt his ability to take Trump on fully?’ And will it undermine that electability argument that he’s been making?”

Is there a Russia connection?

Though it does not appear that there is a direct link to the Kremlin as in past Trump scandals, the president’s alleged Ukrainian meddling certainly benefits Russian interests — particularly if the July phone call had anything to do with the August slow-walking of military aid to Ukraine. And as journalist Julia Davis notes, any news cycle that makes Ukraine and the U.S. look bad is a double-win for Russia, as its two foes become mired in controversy.

