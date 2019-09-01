Everything We Know About Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian hovering over the Bahamas on Sunday. Photo: NOAA Handout/Getty Images

Hurricane Dorian, now the second most powerful Atlantic storm ever recorded, smothered and battered the northern Bahamas at Category 5 strength on Sunday, making landfall with sustained wind speeds of 185 mph. It continues its northwest crawl toward the southeast U.S. coast, and still threatens to make landfall on Tuesday.

Dorian is currently forecast to — at best — graze the east coast of Florida after making a northward turn sometime Monday. Its likely path remains far too close for comfort, however, and some forecast models still project that it will hit Florida, which has been under a state of emergency in preparation for the storm since Wednesday. Meteorologists and authorities have warned that the small but uniquely powerful hurricane remains very dangerous, even if it doesn’t shift west — let alone what may still happen further up the coast in Georgia and the Carolinas later this week.

Below is what we know about the storm’s present state, path, and potential impact.

This hi-res 3D satellite loop of #Dorian continues to blow my mind this evening. Note how the reds are expanding at the end of the loop...a possible indication of an expanding wind field. pic.twitter.com/5279AcKf7O — Steve Caparotta, Ph.D. (@SteveWAFB) September 2, 2019

Where is Dorian now — and how strong?

On Sunday night, Dorian was still inching its way across the northern Bahamas with record strength.

When the storm made landfall just after midday Sunday at Elbow Cay, Abacos, its sustained wind speeds of 185 mph were the second highest ever recorded in the Atlantic (a tie with three other storms) and the highest among Atlantic storms that have made landfall (a tie with devastating 1935 Labor Day hurricane that struck the Florida Keys).

Hurricane Durian Abaco Video pic.twitter.com/wmzj0UVE4m — Latrae Rahming (@p0sitivechange) September 1, 2019

As a result, the Bahamas faced the most powerful storm in its recorded history on Sunday. The northern islands in Dorian’s path experienced “catastrophic” conditions — including wind gusts of more than 220 mph, an 18-23 foot storm surge, and as much as 30 inches of torrential rain in some areas.

The full extent of the damage was not yet clear late Sunday, but footage shared from Abacos earlier in the day showed massive flooding and widespread structural damage to homes — as well as terrified residents huddled against the storm in their shattered homes. The storm’s western eyewall began crossing the eastern part of Grand Bahama Island around 9 p.m. and the slow-moving storm is forecast to continue to pound the Bahamas well into Monday.

The National Hurricane Center’s probability cone for Dorian as of 8 p.m. Sunday, and it’s important to remember that this illustration does not reflect the size of the storm, only the possible paths it could take. Photo: Handout/NWS National Hurricane Center

Where will Dorian strike next, and when?

According to the National Hurricane Center’s forecast on Sunday night, it’s not yet clear if Dorian will make landfall in Florida early this week or if the storm — or at least the storm’s eye — will remain offshore while it moves up the coastline. Though the storm’s most-likely path will keep it offshore, everything depends on what happens once the storm makes its projected northward turn early in the week.

On Monday, Dorian is predicted to slowly move northwest toward Florida, with tropical storm conditions likely to arrive on the state’s east coast. If the storm shifts west and makes landfall in Florida, which some models indicate it will, that will most likely happen on Tuesday.

Outer rainbands from #HurricaneDorian starting to come onshore in Vero Beach, Florida. The plan is to follow the eye north along the coastline in the H.E.R.V. and be in position just in case it makes landfall and/or document it’s closest approach to the coast. Watching closely... pic.twitter.com/qofafsGi5W — Mike Theiss (@MikeTheiss) September 2, 2019

Hurricane conditions are expected to persist within 30 miles of Dorian’s center — unless it grows larger — and the storm is currently forecast to remain at Category 4 strength through early Tuesday morning, then weaken to a Category 3 by Wednesday afternoon. (At least one horrifying possibility appears to have been ruled out: the Miami Herald noted on Sunday that meteorologists do not believe the storm could make a surprise swing to the southwest like the devastating Hurricane Andrew did at this point in its trajectory in 1992.)

No matter what, dangerous weather conditions will begin affecting Florida’s east coast sometime on Monday, and state authorities have urged residents to continue to prepare for the worst.

And with Georgia and South Carolina both in Dorian’s potential path later in the week, both state’s governors have ordered mandatory evacuations for coastal areas starting Monday.

This post has been repeatedly updated and revised across the progression of the storm.