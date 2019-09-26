Joseph Maguire speaking to Congress last year. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

Joseph Maguire, the acting director of national intelligence, went before the House Intelligence Committee Thursday to discuss his handling of a whistle-blower complaint that raises concerns over President Trump’s communications with Ukraine’s president and led Democrats to launch impeachment proceedings against Trump this week.

A declassified version of the complaint was released to Congress on Wednesday and, minutes before Maguire’s testimony, House Intelligence Chair Adam Schiff released it to the public. “This complaint should never have been withheld, and it provides a roadmap for our investigation,” Schiff wrote in a tweet. “We will do everything we can to protect this courageous whistle-blower. The public has a right to see the complaint and what it reveals.”

The complaint alleges that Trump is “using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country in the 2020 U.S. election.” It also says there was an attempt to cover up Trump’s actions.

Below are live updates from Maguire’s testimony, with the most recent developments first:

Nunes tells Maguire to “have fun” and “be careful.”

At the end of his questioning of Maguire, ranking member Nunes told the acting DNI to “have fun” and “be careful what you say because they’re going to use these words against you.” Maguire, of course, is under oath.

Schiff gets the money quote.

After pressing Maguire on how he handled the whistle-blower report, Schiff turned to the person who blew the whistle. Is that person a “political hack,” as Trump has said, Schiff asked? Maguire danced around the answer before providing the quote that Schiff was no doubt looking for: “I believe the whistle-blower did the right thing.”

JUST IN: Acting DNI Joseph Maguire: "I believe the whistleblower did the right thing." https://t.co/fUBRdsHDCG pic.twitter.com/jH2SLmMcTd — ABC News (@ABC) September 26, 2019

Maguire defends himself — and the whistle-blower.

“I am not partisan, and I am not political,” acting DNI Maguire told the committee in his opening statement. He pushed back against criticism for not previously giving the committee the whistle-blower complaint, saying that the White House counsel’s office told him it was a matter of executive privilege. That is a “privilege that I do not have the authority to wave,” he said.

Maguire also said the whistle-blower and Michael Atkinson, the inspector general of the intelligence community, “acted with good faith throughout.” He added: “I have every reason to believe that they have done everything by the book and followed the law.”

Devin Nunes defends Trump and trashes Democrats.

Nunes, the lead Republican on the House Intelligence Committee, previewed the argument that many Trump allies are sure to make at today’s hearing. He compared the whistle-blower complaint to the Steele Dossier, brought up the “Russia hoax” and “fake news,” and accused Democrats of trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump from Ukraine.

Here's Devin Nunes accusing Democrats of trying to obtain nude pictures of Trump pic.twitter.com/pRF7UHijpq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 26, 2019

Adam Schiff says Trump “betrayed his oath of office.”

Schiff began Thursday’s testimony with an opening statement in which he said that the summary of the phone call between Trump and Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, is “the most graphic evidence yet that the president of the United States has betrayed his oath of office.” The call, Schiff said, “reads like a classic organized crime shakedown.”

“It would be funny it wasn’t such a graphic betrayal of the president’s oath of office.”