Kavanaugh’s Impeachment May Have Just Become a 2020 Issue

Back in the spotlight, and it’s about to get brighter. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

At least six Democratic presidential candidates have released statements calling for the impeachment or removal of Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh after new details supporting and adding to the sexual misconduct allegations against him were revealed over the weekend.

In an excerpt published Saturday from their new book, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh, New York Times reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly revealed corroborating accounts which supported Deborah Ramirez’s allegation that Kavanaugh once pulled down his pants and thrust his penis at her during a dorm party while they both attended Yale. Pogrebin and Kelly also reported a new allegation that someone else had seen Kavanaugh do something similar to another woman at an entirely different party at the school, and that the witness had informed the FBI about it. The FBI never investigated his account, the authors explained, nor the accounts of dozens of people with corroborating evidence about what happened to Ramirez — whose allegation was dismissed by Senate investigators as lacking that very evidence.

By Sunday afternoon, the removal of Justice Kavanaugh from the Supreme Court, the insufficient FBI investigation, and the GOP’s de-facto coverup had become front-of-mind for many Democratic lawmakers and others on the left. It had also become a 2020 issue when, one by one, Democratic presidential candidates began weighing in on the matter. “Confirmation is not exoneration, and these newest revelations are disturbing,” Elizabeth Warren wrote in a tweet. “Like the man who appointed him, Kavanaugh should be impeached.”

Kamala Harris tweeted the same, arguing that Kavanaugh “was put on the Court through a sham process and his place on the Court is an insult to the pursuit of truth and justice.” Julián Castro and Beto O’Rourke both tweeted that Kavanaugh lied under oath and should be impeached, and Castro called for a Congressional review of how the Justice Department handled the investigation.

Pete Buttigieg also released a statement calling for answers about the investigation, and said that “Kavanaugh should resign and if he doesn’t, the House should impeach him.” Bernie Sanders didn’t mention impeachment in his response, but indicated his support for “any appropriate constitutional mechanism to hold [Kavanaugh] accountable” for his misconduct.

I asked @clairecmc what Democrats should do with the latest allegation against Kavanaugh.



"I'm not sure honestly. That was such a mess. And what it did for those of us who were running, it crystallized how bad Washington is." #MTP — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) September 15, 2019

Amy Klobuchar pushed off impeachment talk during a television interview on Sunday morning, wanting to see some evidence first, but still called the process a “sham.” Later, she celebrated Christine Blasey Ford, who testified under oath about the sexual assault she said she survived as a teen after being confronted by Kavanaugh and his friend at a party.

Let us never forget what courage looks like. pic.twitter.com/2bRD8s8sda — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 15, 2019

Also on Sunday, President Trump and many of his allies on the right seemed happy to rehash the Kavanaugh fight and the “witch hunt” and “smear” narratives deployed to frame it. Trump tweeted attacks on the media about Kavanaugh and suggested that “the Justice Department should come to his rescue.”

Trump’s authoritarian directives aside, Kavanaugh will in all likelihood need no rescuing from impeachment. There has only been one impeachment of a Supreme Court justice in American history, back in the 1800s, and no justice has ever been removed from the Court. It’s not reasonable to expect that one could be now either — particularly in the current political environment. The successful impeachment, conviction, and removal of Kavanaugh would require Democrats taking back the White House, keeping the House (where they already can’t agree to impeach Trump,) and obtaining a like-minded supermajority in the Senate (where Democrats barely have a chance to win even a simple majority in 2020.)

So Justice Kavanaugh is probably here to stay. And the new allegations about him and the investigation into his conduct have reignited what is arguably the most contentious single political battle of the Trump era.

It also was and is a fight worth having, and one that shouldn’t be forgotten come election year.

