Everything We Know About the Odessa Mass Shooting

Photo: Ernest Villanueva/Twitter A pickup truck that the gunman fired on during his shooting spree sits on the side of Interstate 20 with bullet holes in the passenger side window.

At least five people were killed and another 21 injured after a white male gunman opened fire on police and random civilians along Interstate 20 and Highway 191 in the West Texas cities of Midland and Odessa. The gunman was later cornered and killed by police. It was the second mass shooting in Texas in less than a month, following the massacre at an El Paso Walmart on August 3.

Below is a repeatedly updated post containing everything we know so far.

The Attack

The shooter is going around shooting moving vehicles. Stay off I-20 between Odessa and Midland. pic.twitter.com/IeQ4oBF1nP — Ernest Villanueva (@ErnestVillanu13) August 31, 2019

According to Midland and Odessa authorities, the rampage began at 3:17 p.m. on Saturday when two Department of Public Safety officers tried conduct a traffic stop on a gold Honda in Interstate 20 in Midland. The driver, a white man in his 30s, pointed a rifle at the officers and opened fire, striking one of them. The gunman then drove off and fled west to Odessa, about 20 miles away, randomly firing at other drivers and pedestrians from his vehicle on both Interstate 20 and Highway 191.

Went from waiting for coffee at Starbucks in #Odessa to ducking as multiple gunshots were fired off less than 50 yards away. Hearing there are multiple victims throughout Midland and Odessa, prayers for all. pic.twitter.com/FDHsRFVki1 — Dustin Fawcett (@Dfaw21) August 31, 2019

One witness was in his truck at an Odessa Starbucks when he heard a volley of gunfire, then ducked down and tried to shield his newborn daughter in the back seat. He told the Washington Post that when he climbed out of his truck after the shots stopped, he saw at least three cars that had been struck with bullets — and a 17-month-old girl who had been shot in the face through her bottom lip, knocking out her teeth. He said the girl’s mother held the still-conscious baby while volunteers tried to stop the bleeding. Paramedics arrived within minutes and rushed them away. (She survived, according to a Go Fund Me page raising money for her family.)

The gunman eventually ditched his car in Odessa and hijacked a U.S. Postal Service van, then continued firing at victims from that vehicle.

Police ultimately cornered the shooter in the parking lot of the Cinergy movie theater in Odessa, where they shot and killed him in the ensuing gun battle.

One witness shared the below video of the final confrontation to social media, later telling CNN that “I could see the officer walking up to the mail van and discharging his weapon into it, and I believe that’s when the shooter was killed.”

Just witnessed a shooting in Odessa, Texas. #breakingnews Posted by Alex Woods on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Other witnesses shared harrowing videos of what the final confrontation looked and sounded like while hugging the ground in terror:

My heart just broke... PRAYERS FOR ODESSA! pic.twitter.com/pHdS0Te7uq — evi (@_annaive) August 31, 2019

#odessashooting one of the scariest thing ever to hear n be so close to a shoot!! So glad they shot him dead! pic.twitter.com/wVuPUNXu1O — Jacqueline Rico (@jackiearico) August 31, 2019

The Victims

Five people were killed and another 21 injured, including three law enforcement officers, according to Odessa police. It’s not clear how many of the injured were shot by the gunman.

13 victims were sent to Permian Regional Medical Center in Odessa, which was also locked down because of the shooting. Seven victims were listed in critical condition on Saturday night. One victim died of their injuries at the hospital, according to a hospital official.

The official also confirmed that one of the injured was a child younger than two, which appears to have been the girl who a witness said was shot near an Odessa Starbucks. A Go Fund Me page set up of by a friend of the girl’s family has identified her as 17-month-old Anderson Davis. According to the page, one bullet fragment hit her in the chest, and another put a hole in her lip and tongue and knocked her front teeth out. By midnight Saturday local time, the Go Fund Me effort had raised more than a $100,000 for the little girl and her family in less than six hours.

The Gunman

The gunman has not been identified, but Odessa police chief Michael Gerke said at an afternoon press conference that he was a white man in his 30s. The motive of the shooter is not yet clear, nor is why he was pulled over.

VIDEO of the police response in Odessa, as officers worked to find the suspect who opened fire in Midland and Odessa, killing 5 people and injuring 21 others. The suspect was later shot and killed by police. READ MORE: https://t.co/vIBRASXQXM (Courtesy: Melissa Taylor) pic.twitter.com/mbNnLFXK7j — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) August 31, 2019

Mass Panic and Confusion Struck Two Cities at Once

The mobile nature of the rampage over a range of many miles, let alone the fact that the gunman fired on his victims from two different vehicles, fueled mass confusion and fear in both Midland and Odessa. The sister cities spent hours placed on lockdown while authorities tried to figure out what was happening. In addition, multiple authorities each announced that there was an active shooter event, rather than just one. KOSA-TV, an Odessa television station, evacuated its studio during a live broadcast. The University of Texas of the Permian Basin, also in Odessa, ordered its students to shelter in place.

This is the exact moment when - while they were reporting LIVE ON AIR - the team at @CBS7News was evacuated due to a threat of an active shooter in the mall.



They kept broadcasting via audio from the parking lot.#Odessashooting #TexasShooting #Odessa pic.twitter.com/oerxMLlkoO — Muhammad Lila (@MuhammadLila) August 31, 2019

Texas, Again

The attack was the second mass shooting to strike Texas in less than one month. On August 3, a white nationalist terrorist armed with an assault rifle and extended-ammo magazines killed 22 people and injured 24 others in a racially motivated massacre at an El Paso Walmart. That attack — which was followed by another massacre less than 12 hours later in Dayton, Ohio — horrified the nation and led to yet another wave of calls for more gun control measures across the country.

Texas governor Greg Abbott, who has repeatedly worked to loosen gun control regulations in his state, called for unity on Saturday and offered his “unwavering support” to the victims of the new shooting in West Texas. He added that he wanted “to remind all Texans that we will not allow the Lone Star State to be overrun by hatred and violence.”

Despite the fact that four of the ten worst mass shootings in American history have been committed in Texas, the state was hours away from enacting multiple new laws further reducing gun control measures as the West Texas shooting was playing out. As on Sunday, schools will not be able to ban gun owners from keeping their weapons in their vehicles outside, landlords and homeowners will no longer be able to ban gun owners from keeping weapons on their property, and houses of worship will not be able to ban handgun owners from carrying their weapons inside.

CNN: Today’s shootings in West Texas occurred a day before a spate of new laws easing gun restrictions are set to take effect. Here are the laws: pic.twitter.com/uPohCpWg7b — Manu Raju (@mkraju) September 1, 2019

An Epidemic With No End in Sight

2019 has been another horrifying year in American gun violence. Per the Gun Violence Archive, which defines mass shootings as any incident in which four or more people are shot or killed, the rampage in West Texas was one of five mass shootings on Saturday, raising the year’s total number of mass shootings to 281, including 38 in August alone.

Per the GVA’s statistics, those shootings resulted in the deaths of 303 people, with 1,181 left injured. 65 of the deaths occurred in August.

This is a developing news story and this post will be continuously revised and updated as more information becomes available. Check back for updates.