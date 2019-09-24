Pelosi Expected to Back Impeachment Inquiry After Huddling With Democrats

Speaker Pelosi heads into meeting with her caucus. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

It appears Donald Trump’s defiant impropriety in trying to get a foreign government to investigate a 2020 rival’s son is the straw that broke the camel’s back for House Democrats. Satisfied, it appears, that many vulnerable House Democrats she had been trying to protect are now in favor of moving ahead with impeachment proceedings against the president, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is expected to make that position official in a press conference after a late-afternoon meeting with her caucus, as NBC News reports:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., who for months resisted efforts to launch impeach proceedings against President Donald Trump, will announce a formal inquiry on Tuesday, according to two Democratic sources close to her.

Pelosi’s change of heart comes as dozens of House Democrats — now more than two-thirds of the caucus — have come out in support of an impeachment inquiry in the wake of reports that Trump may have withheld aid to Ukraine to pressure officials there to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden.

Pelosi is expected to announce the development after an all-caucus meeting she called for 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Yes, Pelosi will be charged with a flip-flop here, but in fact, she has always held the door open for impeachment proceedings if further evidence of presidential misconduct emerged, which, given Trump’s pattern of behavior, was always a pretty likely proposition. Yes, we are moving toward the end of the window for impeachment given the proximity of the 2020 elections, but not beyond it.

What Pelosi’s expected announcement will accomplish most emphatically is an end to the confusion created by House Judiciary Committee chairman Jerrold Nadler’s perhaps-too-clever-by-half maneuver in claiming that “impeachment proceedings” had already begun, making moot the need for any potentially divisive House vote to authorize them. Now, the House can follow past precedent of the three viable presidential impeachment inquiries (involving Andrew Johnson, Richard Nixon — who resigned before he could be impeached — and Bill Clinton), setting up via a House vote a road map and timetable for impeachment hearings and an explanation of how Democrats plan to deal with the inevitable Trump administration refusal to cooperate.

Pelosi’s new position almost certainly indicates that she thinks she will ultimately have the votes to actually pass articles of impeachment — she very likely would not put swing-district members through the stress of impeachment hearings if she thought they would not bear fruit. Nothing that has happened so far, on the other hand, has significantly improved the incredibly low odds that Trump could actually be removed from office by the Senate, where Mitch McConnell has made it clear he plans a pro forma trial quickly leading to acquittal if the House does impeach POTUS.

But now it seems you can add the drama of impeachment hearings to the already-intense atmosphere surrounding the high-stakes presidential election of 2020, which will likely either vindicate Democrats for holding Trump accountable or reward Trump himself for provoking an impeachment fight to rouse his perpetually infuriated base.