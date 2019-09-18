Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

According to a photograph newly released by Time, Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau wore brownface makeup to a costume party at the private day school where he was teaching in 2001. Similar to the blackface controversy surrounding Virginia governor Ralph Northam, the photo was published in the yearbook of West Point Grey Academy for 2000 to 2001 and was taken at an “Arabian Nights” gala.

Exclusive: Justin Trudeau wore brownface at 2001 ‘Arabian Nights’ party while he taught at a private school, Canada's Liberal Party admits https://t.co/j3UobfYNIF — TIME (@TIME) September 18, 2019

On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the Liberal Party, of which Trudeau is the leader, confirmed that Trudeau is in the photo: “He attended with friends and colleagues dressed as a character from Aladdin.” But as Time notes, “of the individuals in six photographs from the event published in the yearbook, Trudeau appears to be the only one who darkened his skin.”

Last week, Trudeau began his reelection campaign already battling a scandal over whether he had pressured his former attorney general to drop corruption charges against a large engineering company. The Liberal Party spokesperson added that Trudeau intends to address the photo on Wednesday evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.