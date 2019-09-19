Scenes From the Global Climate Strike

On September 23, the United Nations will open its Climate Action Summit here in New York, three days after Friday’s Global Climate Strike, led by Greta Thunberg, sweeps through thousands of cities across the globe. Here, Intelligencer is gathering images of the strike from around the world, starting with the very first marches in the Solomon Islands — check back throughout the day for updates. And for further reading, dive into State of the World, a series of in-depth interviews with climate leaders from Bill Gates to Naomi Klein and Rhiana Gunn-Wright to William Nordhaus interrogating just how they see the precarious climate future of the planet.
Solomon Islands: 9:49 A.M. (S.B.T.)
On Friday morning, Young people began arriving by boat on the small island of Marovo in the Solomon Islands, where economic and social life is threatened by sea-level rise.
Australia: 9:10 A.M. (A.C.S.T.)
In Alice Springs in Australia’s remote Northern Territory, protestors staged a die-in and emphasized the effects of climate change on indigenous communities.
In Gloucester, north of Sydney, schoolchildren chanted: “What do we want? / Climate Action! / When do we want it? / Now!” And in Geelong, near Melbourne, kid-activists spoke before an impressive crowd at town hall.
Vanuatu 11:10 A.M. (V.U.T.)
“Healthy Climate, Healthy Future,” reads a protestor’s sign on the small island nation of Vanuatu, located between Australia and Fiji.
More From This Series
- Chris Hayes and Ali Velshi on How TV News Covers Climate Change
- Naomi Klein on Reckoning With the Radical Realities of Climate Change
- Bill Gates on What a Plan to Fight Climate Change Really Means