Scenes From the Global Climate Strike

On September 23, the United Nations will open its Climate Action Summit here in New York, three days after Friday’s Global Climate Strike, led by Greta Thunberg, sweeps through thousands of cities across the globe. Here, Intelligencer is gathering images of the strike from around the world, starting with the very first marches in the Solomon Islands — check back throughout the day for updates. And for further reading, dive into State of the World, a series of in-depth interviews with climate leaders from Bill Gates to Naomi Klein and Rhiana Gunn-Wright to William Nordhaus interrogating just how they see the precarious climate future of the planet.

Solomon Islands: 9:49 A.M. (S.B.T.)

On Friday morning, Young people began arriving by boat on the small island of Marovo in the Solomon Islands, where economic and social life is threatened by sea-level rise.

Riding the waves of change, youth are arriving now via boat in Marovo in the Western Province of the Solomon Islands ready for their #climatestrike #MatagiMalohi event today.

.#pacificpawa pic.twitter.com/ytwnX8k7cg — 350 Pacific (@350Pacific) September 19, 2019

Australia: 9:10 A.M. (A.C.S.T.)

In Alice Springs in Australia’s remote Northern Territory, protestors staged a die-in and emphasized the effects of climate change on indigenous communities.

‘Dying to save the planet’- protestors send a message in the Alice Springs Todd Mall pic.twitter.com/ONy0rv3KV6 — Katrina Beavan (@katrina_beavan) September 19, 2019

Big crowd in Alice Springs for the climate strike- large focus is on impact climate change is having on indigenous people in remote communities pic.twitter.com/1oTAEcVJZr — Katrina Beavan (@katrina_beavan) September 19, 2019

In Gloucester, north of Sydney, schoolchildren chanted: “What do we want? / Climate Action! / When do we want it? / Now!” And in Geelong, near Melbourne, kid-activists spoke before an impressive crowd at town hall.

Some pint-sized #climatestrike protesters in Gloucester. 🎥 by Caroline Davidson pic.twitter.com/AdVDpV6qbr — Helen Davidson (@heldavidson) September 20, 2019

Inspiring, passionate and emotional speeches by kids to the crowd at the Geelong #ClimateStrike pic.twitter.com/qCXPR8F7Iw — Asher Moses (@ashermoses) September 20, 2019

Vanuatu 11:10 A.M. (V.U.T.)

“Healthy Climate, Healthy Future,” reads a protestor’s sign on the small island nation of Vanuatu, located between Australia and Fiji.

"We're fighting, not drowning'



Climate strike gets under way in Vanuatu. #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/74C5ctoMLD — Dan McGarry (@dailypostdan) September 20, 2019