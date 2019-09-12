How to Watch Democratic Debates: Time, Schedule & More

Four of September’s candidates onstage in July in Detroit. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

And we’re back — now with 50 percent less generic candidates! Thankfully, although not permanently, the next Democratic debate will take place with all 10 candidates appearing for the first time on just one night: Thursday, September 12.

What Time are the Democratic Debates?

Hosted by Texas Southern University in Houston, the festivities will start at 8 p.m. and drag on until 11 p.m.

What Channel has the Democratic Debates?

The debates will be aired on ABC and Univision, though if you’re watching it online, free streams are available at ABCNews.com and FiveThirtyEight.

What is the Democratic Debate Lineup?

The candidates will appear onstage, from left to right, as follows:

Amy Klobuchar

Cory Booker

Pete Buttigieg

Bernie Sanders

Joe Biden

Elizabeth Warren

Kamala Harris

Andrew Yang

Beto O’Rourke

Julián Castro

As is immediately apparent, the centrist frontrunner is flanked by the two progressives closest in the polls, which should make for a compelling dynamic. As many have noted, this will be the first debate in which Warren and Biden appear on-stage together.

How’d They Decide Who Made the Cut?

To qualify for the debates, the Democratic National Committee determined that Democrats had to receive contributions from a minimum of 130,000 donors, and had to register at least 2 percent of support in four DNC-approved pools.

Who Are the Moderators for the Democratic Debates?

ABC chief anchor George Stephanopoulos; ABC News correspondent Linsey Davis; ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir; and Univision anchor Jorge Ramos.

How Are the Candidates Preparing for the Democratic Debates?

See this extensive analysis of the debates from New York’s Ed Kilgore, who addresses a key difference between the past two rounds and the stage in Houston:

With ten of the lower-polling (and in some cases, fringe) candidates no longer among them, they will probably expect more equal treatment in questions from the moderators, and they will have a bit more time than in the first two rounds of debates to answer them (according to principal sponsor ABC: one minute and 15 seconds for direct responses to questions and 45 seconds for responses and rebuttals).

When Are the Next Democratic Debates?

The fourth debate is scheduled for October 15 and possibly, unfortunately, October 16. Because the debate thresholds remain the same for the third and fourth rounds, the October event is actually easier to qualify for than Thursday night’s debate. (One caveat: The DNC has yet to actually confirm if they will approve a return to the two-night format.) So it’s quite plausible we could see the return of Michael Bennet, Bill de Blasio, Steve Bullock, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan, and Marianne Williamson — not to mention the first appearance of billionaire YouTube ad guy Tom Steyer, who claims he’s already qualified.