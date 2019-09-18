Trump, and Some Democrats, Blame Beto for Making Gun Legislation Less Likely

Former Texas congressman and current Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

In the aftermath of last month’s mass shooting in El Paso, former Congressman Beto O’Rourke initiated a campaign reboot that saw him turn his focus to gun control and frequent use of the word “fuck.” For the first time in months, the rising star turned also-ran won some positive attention. Even his rivals lavished him with praise at last weeks’ Democratic debate in Houston.

But that was before O’Rourke said this: “Hell, yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47. We’re not going to allow it to be used against fellow Americans anymore.”

O’Rourke clearly went into the debate prepared to make the statement. His campaign even tweeted a link to buy a shirt with the line on it before the candidate was off the stage.

But less than a week later, O’Rourke strategy is being criticized by members of both parties for potentially scuttling gun-control legislation before it gets off the ground. Democratic senator Chris Coons responded the day after the debate with a prediction. “I frankly think that that clip will be played for years at Second Amendment rallies with organizations that try to scare people by saying Democrats are coming for your guns,” he told CNN, apparently unaware that gun groups have been saying this for years anyway.

South Bend mayor Pete Buttigieg also took issue with the politics of O’Rourke’s proposal in an interview CNN’s Jake Tapper. Asked if O’Rourke’s pledge is “playing into the hands of Republicans,” Buttigieg said, “Yes.” Democratic congressman David Cicilline joined the critics too, saying O’Rourke’s “message doesn’t help” with the effort to pass bipartisan gun reform.

GOP senator Pat Toomey echoed the same sentiment, tweeting that O’Rourke’s rhetoric “undermines and hurts bipartisan efforts to actually make progress on commonsense gun safety efforts, like expanding background checks.”

Then on Wednesday, President Trump chimed in. “Dummy Beto made it much harder to make a deal,” he tweeted. “Convinced many that Dems just want to take your guns away.” O’Rourke responded without wavering.

To be clear: We will buy back every single assault weapon.



We‘ll also license every gun & do a background check on every buyer. That’s what the American people want—and deserve.



The only thing stopping us from ending this epidemic is you & your cowardice. Do the right thing. https://t.co/lPqAv1r9ij — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 18, 2019

Trump’s criticism of O’Rourke comes as he seems to be seeking a way to wriggle out of endorsing any gun-control measures. He’s dragged his feet on the issue for weeks, to the point that Republican lawmakers are publicly complaining about his lack of leadership.

On Monday, he began blaming Democrats for the inevitable failure of bipartisan gun legislation.

“Democrats would rather talk about gun control than get something done.” Governor John Sununu @FoxNews @BillHemmer The big questions are, will they “move the goalposts” and, is this just a ploy to TAKE YOUR GUNS AWAY? I hope NOT on both counts, but I’ll be able to figure it out! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 16, 2019

Now he’s found a new scapegoat, blaming O’Rourke for the lack of progress toward legislation that he was never serious about anyway.