Trump Calls Off Peace Talks, Secret Meeting With Taliban

Smoke rises from the site of an attack after a massive explosion the night before near the Green Village in Kabul on September 3, 2019. The Taliban attack killed at least 16 people. Photo: Wakil Kohsar/AFP/Getty Images

President Trump claimed on Saturday evening that he had cancelled a secret meeting that was set to take place with Taliban leaders at Camp David on Sunday — and seemed to indicate he had also called off peace negotiations entirely — after learning that the Taliban had killed an American soldier and 11 others in a Thursday car bombing in Kabul to gain leverage in the talks. The president made the announcement in a series of three tweets, where he said that the Taliban had admitted to the attack “to build false leverage”.

“What kind of people would so many in order to seemingly strengthen their bargaining position? They didn’t, they only made it worse,” the president’s tweets explained. If the Taliban could not maintain a ceasefire and were willing to kill innocent civilians during negotiations, Trump added, “then they probably don’t have the power to negotiate a meaningful agreement anyway.”

“How many more decades are they willing to fight?” Trump asked at the end.

Afghan and Taliban leaders were due to come to the U.S. tonight, the president claimed, but Afghan government officials said on Friday that President Ashraf Ghani had postponed his trip to Washington.

How much of this new information is forthright, and how much of it is Trump attempting some blustery negotiating tactic, remains to be seen. It does appear, however, that the president has officially gotten involved in the peace negotiations — and that has never gone well before.

The U.S. service member the president was referring to was Elis A. Barreto Ortiz, a 34-year-old sergeant 1st class in the U.S. Army. The Puerto Rico native, a father of three on his third tour in the country, was killed in one of two major suicide bombings in Kabul over the past week. He was the 16th service member to be killed in Afghanistan this year, and died after he was wounded in a Taliban suicide bomber attack near an Afghan intelligence office on Thursday. The bomber killed an additional ten civilians as well as another NATO service member from Romania.

All told, more than 2,400 U.S. military personnel have been killed across the 18-year war in Afghanistan, which earlier this year became the longest war the U.S. has ever fought. There are about 14,000 U.S. troops still currently deployed in the country.

Earlier Saturday, a senior U.S. military leader in Afghanistan had warned that the recent uptick in violence perpetrated by the Taliban in the country was “particularly unhelpful at this moment in Afghanistan’s history.”

Over the past week, the America’s top peace envoy had announced that the U.S. had reached an “agreement in principle” over peace with the Taliban. That draft deal would have reportedly entailed the U.S. withdrawing roughly 5,400 troops by the spring of next year, leaving another 8,600 to support Afghan troops through the next phase of the deal, assuming the Taliban held up their end — which included entering into peace talks with the Afghan government and preventing ISIS, al Qaeda, or any other terrorist group from operating out of any territory it controls.

Then, as the U.S. came close to announcing the deal, it started to fall apart. NBC News reported on Thursday that Afghan leaders balked at the proposed agreement, which they did not take part in negotiating. In particular, the Afghans have been worried that the U.S. drawdown would just lead to more Taliban attacks — and the Taliban has been exacerbating those fears by ramping up the violence while peace negotiations were taking place.

“Peace with a group that is still killing innocent people is meaningless,” President Ghani’s explained earlier this week, and that statement was ultimately echoed by President Trump on Saturday.

If the U.S.-Taliban deal had gone through, the Afghans and the Taliban would have been scheduled to begin peace talks in Oslo shortly after.

It is not clear what the next step will be for the peace negotiations, but President Trump now appears to have communicated that there will be no additional negotiations unless the Taliban commits to and follows through on a ceasefire. Or he could say something different in a day or two.

It’s also not clear if Thursday’s suicide bombing was really the final straw for Trump, as he claimed, or simply a more politically viable reason to call off the meeting if he didn’t think it would end the way he wanted. There have been numerous Taliban attacks while peace negotiations have been underway, and considering the fact that the group has never really stopped fighting for more thirty years, it seems likely they’ll be willing to do it for decades more.

At the very least, the negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban appear to have advanced to the Trump-calling-things-off-on-Twitter phase, which is something.