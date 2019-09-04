Trump Draws Alabama Into Map of Dorian’s Path Rather Than Admit Error

Photo: Tom Brenner/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president of the United States loves visual aides, though when he employs one to illustrate an idea, it tends to reveal more about him than the problem at hand. On Wednesday, the map of Hurricane Dorian he waved before reporters put on display a few of his dominant traits — stubbornness, a willingness to lie — in addition to an oddly shaped bubble drawn in black marker on the National Hurricane Center forecast. It appears that Trump, or more likely someone he yelled at, drew Alabama into an official projection model.

The President of the United States altered a National Hurricane Center map with a sharpie to falsely extend the official forecast toward Alabama so he didn't have to admit he was wrong in a tweet. https://t.co/i0CJcYV4yq pic.twitter.com/pR57IL6WfT — Dennis Mersereau (@wxdam) September 4, 2019

Since Sunday morning, President Trump has warned that Alabama could be hit by Hurricane Dorian, though the National Hurricane Center never issued such a forecast, meteorologists called him out on the error immediately, and the Birmingham branch of the National Weather Service confirmed that the president had his facts mixed up. Still, he continued to repeat the error, claiming in a FEMA briefing that Dorian “may get a little piece of a great place: It’s called Alabama.”

As the error made its way into the news cycle on Monday, rather than admit to a simple mistake and move on, Trump insulted ABC News correspondent Jonathan Karl for broadcasting the claim.

Such a phony hurricane report by lightweight reporter @jonkarl of @ABCWorldNews. I suggested yesterday at FEMA that, along with Florida, Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, even Alabama could possibly come into play, which WAS true. They made a big deal about this... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 2, 2019

In an Oval Office briefing on Wednesday, it appears that Trump took the next step in his casual dismissal of fact. Showing off “the original chart” — an older projection model from the National Hurricane Center — Alabama appeared to have been tacked onto the forecast. “It was going toward the Gulf, that was what was originally projected,” Trump said. Naturally, he didn’t mention that the weird black bubble was shaped as if to perfectly encompass the Alabama coast, and did not adhere to the form of normal projections.

The last-minute alteration could also — but won’t — put Trump into further legal trouble. It is illegal to present a doctored National Weather Service forecast as the real thing, with punishment including a prison sentence of up to 90 days.