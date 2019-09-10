Trump Fires John Bolton Over Twitter

Not a view Bolton will enjoy anymore. Photo: Oliver Contreras/The Washington Post/Getty Images

With no warning, President Trump announced on Tuesday that John Bolton, the bellicose national security adviser whose instinct for foreign intervention has clashed with the president’s, is no longer working in the White House.

I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House. I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the Administration, and therefore.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

....I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning. I thank John very much for his service. I will be naming a new National Security Advisor next week. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2019

Bolton was Trump’s third national security adviser, after Michael Flynn and H.R. McMaster, both of whom were embattled throughout their tenures. Deputy National Security Adviser Charlie Kupperman, a close aide of Bolton’s, was announced as his temporary replacement.

Bolton responded to the news of his departure almost immediately on Twitter, seeming to dispute the details of how he was let go.

I offered to resign last night and President Trump said, "Let's talk about it tomorrow." — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) September 10, 2019

A few minutes later, Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade received a text from Bolton claiming he did, in fact, resign. But he continued to maintain that he was never explicitly asked to do so.

John Bolton tells me it is “flatly wrong” to say the President asked him to resign. "I offered to resign last night," Bolton told me. "He never asked for me to resign directly or indirectly. I slept on it and resigned this morning." — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) September 10, 2019

Just an hour before Trump’s tweets, Bolton was leading a meeting about refugee admissions. He had also fired off a characteristically aggressive tweet about Iran on Tuesday morning. And the White House had scheduled an afternoon press conference featuring Bolton, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin before the news came down.

Bolton’s many detractors, including at least one lawmaker in his own party, were practically giddy over his firing.

“The threat of war world wide goes down exponentially with John Bolton out of the White House” - Senator Rand Paul — Saher Khan (@SaherMKhan) September 10, 2019

But Senator Mitt Romney said he was “very, very unhappy” that Bolton was out, and other Republican lawmakers had kind things to say about him.

Dating back to Bolton’s stint as under secretary of state and ambassador to the United Nations and beyond, the mustachioed hawk has maintained reputation as a ferocious political infighter who tends to alienate those who work for and around him — including Pompeo, with whom he has a strained relationship.

Bolton’s bomb-first-ask-questions-later philosophy also stood in stark contrast to President Trump’s relatively dovish instincts. On Venezuela, Iran, and North Korea, Bolton has consistently advocated for a more aggressive posture than his boss.

The latest issue to divide the two was Afghanistan. Bolton disagreed strongly with Trump’s decision to invite Taliban negotiators to Camp David. Though the meeting was ultimately called off, the New York Times reports that Trump was “irritated” with Bolton over his objections.

