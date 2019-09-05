Trump Sharpie Memes Show the World As Trump Would Prefer It

The man himself is a meme. Photo: Jim Watson/AFP/Getty Images

It might be the dumbest controversy of the entire Trump administration — or at least of the last week. On Wednesday, in an attempt to cover up inaccurate statements he’d previously made about Hurricane Dorian threatening Alabama, President Trump showed White House reporters a map altered to suggest the storm had once been expected to drive deep into the Heart of Dixie. But the alteration — a big black bubble on the end of a big white bubble — was obvious. And soon, Trump Sharpie memes were born.

Bloomberg reported that Trump drew on the National Hurricane Center map himself, which makes perfect sense. This issue, which Trump continued braying about on Twitter Thursday, is a microcosm of the man. It illustrates his inability to admit he’s wrong, his willingness to bend facts to meet his fiction, and the nonchalance with which he lies. And it had people imagining all the other things he might like to alter with a Sharpie.

Here are some of the best Trump Sharpie memes:

OMG! The White House released a new photo of President Trump golfing. #sharpiegate #sharpie pic.twitter.com/BZz1lUUUqL — Mark Novata (@mark_novata) September 4, 2019

Trump releases photo showing how windmills cause cancer. #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/7rN8YHO488 — BHall (@bhall001) September 5, 2019

BREAKING: White House releases revised 2016 Election Results #TrumpSharpie pic.twitter.com/0LqTiObeRY — Craig Sherman (@craigpsherman) September 5, 2019

The White House have now released this photo to prove that Trump never met Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/9SehPzn2BP — Facts Do Matter (@WilDonnelly) September 4, 2019

Donald Trump is thrilled to announce he’s been added to Mount Rushmore. #sharpie pic.twitter.com/fICENsMVia — @boopumpkins (@boopumpkins) September 4, 2019

After today Trump FINALLY found a way to prove he had a large attendance at his inauguration.#Sharpie #sharpiegate pic.twitter.com/cxtJJKpasu — Hard 2 Follows (@carriesmith1123) September 4, 2019

Trump leading in all sharpie polls. pic.twitter.com/YoQLgzJQwC — i know better. trust me. (@thekingishear) September 5, 2019

Somebody take away this man's Sharpie pic.twitter.com/O1Rb6I1GRt — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) September 4, 2019

