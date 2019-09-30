He’s got a lot to say. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Gearing up for what promises to be a manic week of self-victimizing and lashing out at political opponents, the president previewed his state of mind on Twitter with a whirlwind Sunday even by his new standards. (Since the beginning of his presidency, Trump’s tweeting has increased by 43 percent.) On Sunday, Trump sent off 46 messages on the platform, including retweets.

Perhaps the most notable moment came when Trump tweeted a quote from Fox News contributor and megachurch Pastor Robert Jeffress:

....If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Robert Jeffress, @FoxNews — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

In a more peaceful moment, the president offered what suffices for a truce with the whistle-blower who reported on his alarming behavior with the Ukrainian president that led to an impeachment inquiry — despite appearing to threaten the intelligence officer with punishment fit for “treason” on Thursday:

Like every American, I deserve to meet my accuser, especially when this accuser, the so-called “Whistleblower,” represented a perfect conversation with a foreign leader in a totally inaccurate and fraudulent way. Then Schiff made up what I actually said by lying to Congress...... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

In a less peaceful moment, he demanded that House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff be investigated for treason:

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

Certainly the most petty moments involved an altercation on Fox News between hosts Ed Henry and Mark Levin. He retweeted a Harley guy with the handle “Joe” who said that Henry got his “ass handed to him” by Levin. He retweeted another person who said: “Mark Levin sure put that lying shit head Ed Henry in his place didn’t he?” It appears Trump had a search going for the morning segment, as he commented on the on-screen tiff between Levin and Henry some 22 times.

Briefly, Trump brought up Hillary Clinton’s “deleted and acid washed” emails; his allies’ flawed defenses on the Sunday shows; and the wrath of Evangelical Christians who have never been “more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this President from office.” He also wished his Jewish followers a happy Rosh Hashanah.