Trump: Whistle-Blower’s Lawyer Once Interned for Democrats

Yesterday evening, Fox News breathlessly broke an “EXCLUSIVE” report, which began: “A senior Trump administration official told Fox News late Tuesday that the administration will release a document showing the intelligence community inspector general found the whistle-blower who leveled an explosive accusation against President Trump concerning his talks with Ukraine had ‘political bias’ in favor of ‘a rival candidate’ of the president.”

Then at 10:30, President Trump tweeted out what appears to be the big reveal:

“Attorney For Anti-Trump ‘Whistleblower’ Worked For Hillary Clinton, Chuck Schumer” https://t.co/yxQ5obwB6K — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 25, 2019

Here’s the story. It reveals that the whistle-blower has a legal team including one member who once worked as an intern for Chuck Schumer and Hillary Clinton. In 2001. That is literally the entirety of the finding.

They don’t seem to have a revelation about the whistle-blower’s political views — not that it would even matter, given that the whistle-blower’s complaint was deemed credible and urgent by the inspector general whom Trump himself appointed. They have something about his lawyer. One of his lawyers. From 18 years ago. If you supposedly love America, Secret Intelligence Community Person, how come you hired a lawyer who once fetched coffee for Democrats 18 years ago?

Guess it’s pretty serious.