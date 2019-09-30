President Trump is currently facing impeachment for demanding investigations of his political enemies (in this case, the FBI agents who looked into his Russia ties and Joe Biden). His response to this charge is, among other things, to demand investigations of even more political enemies.
The president’s rants include demands that Rep. Adam Schiff be investigated for “Fraud” and “Treason.”
The next day he proceeded to demands for Schiff’s arrest:
This is literally what Trump is being impeached for. It’s like a person accused of murder who becomes enraged during the trial and tries to strangle the prosecutor. How dare you accuse me of trying to investigate my enemies! I investigate you!