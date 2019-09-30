Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

President Trump is currently facing impeachment for demanding investigations of his political enemies (in this case, the FBI agents who looked into his Russia ties and Joe Biden). His response to this charge is, among other things, to demand investigations of even more political enemies.

The president’s rants include demands that Rep. Adam Schiff be investigated for “Fraud” and “Treason.”

His lies were made in perhaps the most blatant and sinister manner ever seen in the great Chamber. He wrote down and read terrible things, then said it was from the mouth of the President of the United States. I want Schiff questioned at the highest level for Fraud & Treason..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 29, 2019

The next day he proceeded to demands for Schiff’s arrest:

Rep. Adam Schiff illegally made up a FAKE & terrible statement, pretended it to be mine as the most important part of my call to the Ukrainian President, and read it aloud to Congress and the American people. It bore NO relationship to what I said on the call. Arrest for Treason? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2019

This is literally what Trump is being impeached for. It’s like a person accused of murder who becomes enraged during the trial and tries to strangle the prosecutor. How dare you accuse me of trying to investigate my enemies! I investigate you!