World’s Least Self Aware Person, Donald Trump Jr., Attacks Bidens for Nepotism

Donald Trump Jr., a self-made man. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Trump’s two sons, Donald Jr. and Eric, who were born into wealth and work at a company their grandfather founded, have spent the last few weeks contending for the title of World’s Least Self-Aware Person.

First, one of them goes on TV or Twitter and attacks Hunter Biden for trading on his father’s name, brushing aside their own histories of doing the same. Then the other one goes on TV or Twitter and wags their finger at Joe Biden allowing his son to profit off his name, never mentioning that their sister and brother-in-law are senior White House officials whose companies are raking in cash as they help craft U.S. policy. With each appearance, the irony and sanctimony are ratcheted up.

The brotherly competition reached its apex Wednesday night when Don Jr., who became an executive vice-president at his father’s company at the age of 23, appeared on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show and said this: “When you’re the father and your son’s entire career is dependent on that, they own you.”

An actual quote from Don Jr about Hunter Biden: "When you're the father and your sons entire career is dependent on that, they own you" pic.twitter.com/KABtg5XzSa — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) October 17, 2019

Don Jr. won. He is the World’s Least Self-Aware Person — a man who shares his name with the president and routinely profits off his father’s position in the White House is criticizing someone else for being “dependent” on his father. Where would Donald Trump Jr. be if his name was not Donald Trump Jr.? Probably not on TV. Not giving $50,000 speeches. And certainly not anywhere close to the White House.