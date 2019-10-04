Republicans’ ‘No Quid Pro Quo’ Defense of Trump Collapses

Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

Last week, as Republicans scrambled to defend the president against the evidence of his Ukrainian plot to pressure Kiev into investigating the Bidens in exchange for $391 million in military aid, they accidentally sent their talking points to Democrats in the Senate and House. (Who among us has never made an email error? I once cc’d an entire company saying I like jazz.) One of the more prominent Sunday-circuit crutches stated: “Let’s be clear, there was no quid pro quo for Ukraine to get US aid in exchange for looking into Biden or his son.”

Late on Thursday, that argument collapsed when leaders of the House impeachment inquiry sent a public letter to House lawmakers, including 22 pages of text messages that former envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker provided in his House testimony — messages that he sent to European Union ambassador Gordon Sondland, Ukrainian administration staff, and former Ukraine ambassador Bill Taylor.

NEW: Schiff/Engel/Cummings just sent this letter to House members, along with 22 pages of text messages Kurt Volker provided to the committees today. https://t.co/J3aWt9iYAk pic.twitter.com/8WPfcEeZeL — Andrew Desiderio (@AndrewDesiderio) October 4, 2019

Three texts are worth highlighting, as they immediately shatter the notion that the administration did not engage in a quid pro quo when they withheld aid in order to influence Ukraine into investigating a political rival. On July 25, before Trump’s call to Zelensky, Volker wrote to a top aide of the Ukrainian administration that he had “heard from White House — assuming President Z convinces trump he will investigate / ‘get to the bottom of what happened in 2016,’ we will nail down date for visit to Washington.”

I don't see how it can be anymore clear cut than this. Zelensky gets a visit to White House (which he desperately wanted) in exchange for investigation of Biden & Clinton. This is from text sent before July 25th phone call. pic.twitter.com/tAJYpxRT1A — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) October 4, 2019

By September 1, the you-investigate, we-provide-aid dynamic was established, as is apparent by Taylor’s text to Sonland conveniently laying out the exchange Trump has been pining for.

House chairs investigating Trump and Ukraine just released the full text messages that were leaked today between Kurt Volker, Gordon Sondland and Bill Taylor.



They are...explosive. https://t.co/YRppfhtFUZ pic.twitter.com/iCmV0zenH8 — Zach Basu (@zacharybasu) October 4, 2019

Poor Gordon Sondland — All he wanted to do was to commit impeachable offenses, but over the phone. You can almost feel his face-palm in the acerbic “call me” reply to Taylor, who appears to have never stepped into a law school classroom, or has never seen a mob movie. In another text from September 9, he outlines the plot even more explicitly: “As I said on the phone, I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign.” Sondland did his best to sneak in a whiff of plausible deniability: “Bill, I believe you are incorrect about President Trump’s intentions. The President has been crystal clear no quid pro quo’s of any kind.” Good save.