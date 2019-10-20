Hillary Clinton Curses Comeback Tour With Bad Tweet

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

After a period of relative idyll following the publication of her last book, What Happened, in 2017, Hillary Clinton has again boosted her media presence to promote a children’s collection, The Book of Gutsy Women, co-written with her daughter Chelsea. Unfortunately for anyone with lingering 2016 PTSD, many of the breakout moments of her comeback tour have revolved around her former opponent.

It began on October 9, when Clinton responded to a presidential tweet goading her to “enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren” on the condition that she “must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting “C” Subpoena!” She returned, simply, with:

Don’t tempt me. Do your job. — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 8, 2019

It was the strongest Trump-related missive of the tour: A short, direct response to a sprawling attack that contrasted her professionalism with the president’s usual behavior. If only that tone was maintained. In an interview with Jane Pauley of CBS News, Clinton called Trump a “corrupt human tornado,” which New York’s Sarah Jones called a “hamfisted attempt to clown on the president.” (More substantively, Clinton also dismissed Joe Biden’s history of unwanted touching, telling people to “get over it.”) And on Sunday, Clinton debuted the newest phase in her singular career — posting bad memes to troll the president. Responding to Trump’s objectively stupid letter to Turkish President Erdogan, Clinton posted a rendering made by Jimmy Kimmel Live! of what Trump’s language might look in historical context.

Found in the archives... pic.twitter.com/iFFeqloYHM — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2019

It was an unnecessary miss, unlike, say, Elizabeth Warren’s tweet responding to Jacob Wohl’s latest absurdity. Though the president engages in constant use of profanity and horrid use of sexual imagery, Clinton, to her credit as a candidate, didn’t stoop to his verbal level — nor did any Democrats want her to. But thanks to this cursed tweet, there’s a direct visual connection between the 2016 popular vote winner and the phrase “busting my nuts.”

Unfortunately, this doesn’t look like it will be a one-off message from the 2016 candidate class: Posting awful historical-fiction boomer memes is just the behavior we have to look forward to from Trump whenever he exits the office, and probably as a best-case scenario.

