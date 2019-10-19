Sanders Returns to Trail, Hosts Ocasio-Cortez at Queens Rally

2020 Democratic presidential hopeful US Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) wave to a crowd of supporters during a campaign rally on October 19, 2019 in New York City. Photo: Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a major rally in Queensbridge Park in Long Island City on Saturday, which not only marks the Democratic presidential candidate’s return to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack in early October, but in which he’ll be joined for the first time by his new big-name endorser, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As Intelligencer’s Gabriel Debenedetti noted in his preview of the event, with a little over three months remaining before voters begin weighing in on the Democratic primary race, the Sanders campaign hopes the “Bernie’s Back” rally will not only help counteract concerns about his health, but act “as a triumphant return to the trail just in time for the campaign to get serious.”

Below are updates and images from the rally, which got started at 1 p.m., and, according to Sanders, surpassed the 20,000-person limit the campaign had on their permit.

Sanders Celebrates AOC’s Impact, Declares “I’m Back”

"For 45 years, there has been a class war waged against working families by the billionaire class and the corporate elite," @BernieSanders says.



He calls @AOC an "inspiration" to millions of "young people" and says he will travel with her throughout the country — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) October 19, 2019

“I am happy to report to you that I am more than ready — more ready than ever to carry on with you the epic struggle that we face today. I am more than ready to assume the office of president of the United States,” @BernieSanders says to huge cheers, 18 days after a heart attack. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 19, 2019

"To put it bluntly," @BernieSanders says. "I am back."



The crowd chants "Bernie's back." — Ross Barkan (@RossBarkan) October 19, 2019

AOC Recounts How She Was Inspired by Sanders

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first official appearance (as a congresswoman/left icon) in support of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer for Sanders’s campaign in 2016, then launched her own political career afterwards, successfully challenging longtime New York City congressman Joe Crowley in 2018 (but did not receive an endorsement from Sanders in that race.)

AOC starts off her speech at Bernie Sanders' rally with a tongue in check question: "You all like my haircut? It got a lot of attention last week." — Francesca Chambers (@fran_chambers) October 19, 2019

.@AOC starts off her speech by calling for "a working-class revolution at the ballot box" ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LDMWZjDekP — Eric Blanc (@_ericblanc) October 19, 2019

.@AOC recounting how @BernieSanders opened her eyes to the fight for equal pay and universal health care while she was still waitressing pic.twitter.com/y43s5F0HRM — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) October 19, 2019

"It wasn't until I heard of a man by the name of @BernieSanders that I began to question and assert and recognize my inherent value as a human being that deserves health care, housing, education, and a living wage." -@AOC on working as a bartender — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) October 19, 2019

"The halls of Congress are no joke...Behind closed doors, your arm is twisted...political pressure gets put on you. Every trick in the book, psychological and otherwise is used to get us to abandon the working class." -@AOC — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) October 19, 2019

“I am now a member of the United States Congress. That is a long way from being a sexually harassed waitress in downtown Manhattan” @aoc #BernieInQueens — David Freedlander (@freedlander) October 19, 2019

Key part of Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s speech:

Take two minutes and listen to @AOC explain how a system that underpays and undervalues workers can leave them feeling worthless and how a candidate that fights for them can give them hope. #BerniesBack pic.twitter.com/ULu6rOSN46 — jordan (@JordanUhl) October 19, 2019

Big Crowd, Gorgeous Day

Many attendees have been sharing images from the event, which has some of the most dramatic scenery any rally-goer could hope for.

Another look at the crowd from a different angle. pic.twitter.com/68jehn0UFb — Adam Kelsey (@adamkelsey) October 19, 2019

Amazing crowd out here in Queens for @BernieSanders very live, very loud welcome. @janeosanders is about to open the rally #BernieIsBack pic.twitter.com/qkNfPdjZxH — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) October 19, 2019

The #BernieIsBack rally is so packed that people who didn’t get in are lining the streets. pic.twitter.com/ixT5mpKpJ2 — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) October 19, 2019

Nina Turner Knocks Warren and Biden

Ohio Democrat, progressive organizer, and Sanders campaign national co-chair Nina Turner deployed some criticism at Sanders’s main rivals, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.

Nina Turner took some veiled shots at Elizabeth Warren over her decision to sit out 2016 and her Trump defense budget votes. She took aim at Joe Biden for telling billionaires that nothing would fundamentally change. “Hello somebody!” — Walker Bragman (@WalkerBragman) October 19, 2019

“He didn’t vote to give President Trump more money for wars, hello somebody!” says Nina Turner, in an apparent shot at Elizabeth Warren’s votes for increases in the military budget pic.twitter.com/ejz8ecruWI — Theo Wayt (@theo_wayt) October 19, 2019

Nina Turner: “There are many copies, but there is only one original.” Turner seems to take a shot at Elizabeth Warren, mentioning “sitting on the sidelines” in 2016, voting to support military budget raises, and discussing policy as a “framework.” #BernieInQueens — Ryan Songalia (@ryansongalia) October 19, 2019

But Turner also falsely said that Sanders was the only candidate who was asked about age during Tuesday’s debate — Biden and Warren were also asked to respond to concerns about their age.

.@ninaturner also warns the crowd to be on alert for "ageism" from the media, notes that Sen. Sanders was "the only one" to get a question about his health at the debate earlier this week. "Ask ALL the presidential candidates about their health," she says. — Ruby Cramer (@rubycramer) October 19, 2019

Michael Moore Offers His Support

Documentarian and longtime liberal activist Michael Moore gave a speech explaining his endorsement for Sanders on Saturday and also aimed at downplaying concerns about the candidate’s age and health.

“What has a 78-year-old seen?”



Here’s why filmmaker @MMFlint thinks @BernieSanders running for president at age 78 is a “gift” pic.twitter.com/P4s6J4R4aH — Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) October 19, 2019

“They want to talk about Bernie’s health, but what about the health of the planet”—@MMFlint — David Freedlander (@freedlander) October 19, 2019

Michael Moore @MMFlint killing it in Queens for #BernieIsBack



"You know what's old?"



"The electoral college" *cheers*



"$7.25 minimum wage" *cheers*



"The only heart attack tomworry about is when Wall Street hears @BernieSanders is President of the United States." pic.twitter.com/o122ftuMr2 — rafael (@rafaelshimunov) October 19, 2019

Jane Sanders Emphasizes Bernie’s Health

The rally opener from the candidate’s spouse had a clear purpose:

Jill Sanders speaks at #BerniesBack Rally: "I'm here to tell you that Bernie's back and he's healthy and he's more than ready to continue his lifelong strong to fight for the working people of America." pic.twitter.com/uYEGZHPgA8 — The Hill (@thehill) October 19, 2019

This post has been updated throughout.