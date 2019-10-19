Sanders Returns to Trail, Hosts Ocasio-Cortez at Queens Rally

Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is hosting a major rally in Queensbridge Park in Long Island City on Saturday, which not only marks the Democratic presidential candidate’s return to the campaign trail after suffering a heart attack in early October, but in which he’ll be joined for the first time by his new big-name endorser, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. As Intelligencer’s Gabriel Debenedetti noted in his preview of the event, with a little over three months remaining before voters begin weighing in on the Democratic primary race, the Sanders campaign hopes the “Bernie’s Back” rally will not only help counteract concerns about his health, but act “as a triumphant return to the trail just in time for the campaign to get serious.”
Below are updates and images from the rally, which got started at 1 p.m., and, according to Sanders, surpassed the 20,000-person limit the campaign had on their permit.
Watch Live
Sanders Celebrates AOC’s Impact, Declares “I’m Back”
AOC Recounts How She Was Inspired by Sanders
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made her first official appearance (as a congresswoman/left icon) in support of Bernie Sanders’s presidential campaign. Ocasio-Cortez worked as an organizer for Sanders’s campaign in 2016, then launched her own political career afterwards, successfully challenging longtime New York City congressman Joe Crowley in 2018 (but did not receive an endorsement from Sanders in that race.)
Key part of Representative Ocasio-Cortez’s speech:
Big Crowd, Gorgeous Day
Many attendees have been sharing images from the event, which has some of the most dramatic scenery any rally-goer could hope for.
Nina Turner Knocks Warren and Biden
Ohio Democrat, progressive organizer, and Sanders campaign national co-chair Nina Turner deployed some criticism at Sanders’s main rivals, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden.
But Turner also falsely said that Sanders was the only candidate who was asked about age during Tuesday’s debate — Biden and Warren were also asked to respond to concerns about their age.
Michael Moore Offers His Support
Documentarian and longtime liberal activist Michael Moore gave a speech explaining his endorsement for Sanders on Saturday and also aimed at downplaying concerns about the candidate’s age and health.
Jane Sanders Emphasizes Bernie’s Health
The rally opener from the candidate’s spouse had a clear purpose:
This post has been updated throughout.