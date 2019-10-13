Smoke rises over the Syrian town of Tel Abyad, as seen from the Turkish border town of Akcakale on October 13, 2019 in Akcakale, Turkey. Photo: Burak Kara/Getty Images

Less than a week after President Trump gave Turkey the green light to attack the U.S.-allied, Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in northeastern Syria, the conflict in the border region has already become a full-blown disaster and seems likely to get far worse.

As the fighting has intensified, nearly 800 suspected ISIS members have now escaped from S.D.F. custody following a Turkish air strike, and there have been other attempted escapes at other facilities, including a prison which was the site of one of at least two ISIS car bomb attacks since the fighting began. An ISIS flag has also reportedly been raised in a region between a Kurdish-controlled town and the Turkish border. Furthermore, there have been confirmed incidents of sectarian atrocities perpetrated by Turkish-backed Syrian Arab militants, as well as indications that Turkey has already expanded their offensive beyond the limited scope it promised ahead of the invasion. Meanwhile, the civilian death toll is rising, more than 130,000 people have now been displaced in what may soon become a humanitarian disaster for half a million.

On top of all that, U.S. troops appear to have been deliberately targeted by Turkish forces in an attempt to force them to withdraw — which they now are. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced on Sunday that the Pentagon is evacuating 1,000 American troops the region after President Trump ordered a “deliberate withdrawal” on Saturday night. Esper, who just days ago promised that the U.S. would not abandon the region and its S.D.F. allies, called the escalating violence a “terrible situation.”

URGENT: US official tells me the situation in NE Syria is deteriorating rapidly. US Forces are at risk of being isolated and the risk of confrontation between Turkish proxies and US Forces is high. Extremist Turkish proxies are wearing SDF uniforms and killing civilians. @foxnews — Benjamin Hall (@BenjaminHallFNC) October 13, 2019

And following Trump’s capitulation to Turkey and the order to withdraw American troops, the desperate S.D.F. has apparently formed a Russia-brokered alliance with Iran-backed Syrian dictator Bashar Assad — who has reportedly sent troops to the region help repel the Turkish forces.

The situation in northeastern Syria has become a humanitarian and foreign policy catastrophe in less than a week — and now Assad will fill the void Trump left behind.

Below is everything we know about the recent developments.

As Expected, ISIS Is Taking Advantage of the Crisis

On Sunday morning, nearly 800 relatives of suspected ISIS fighters escaped from a secure facility in the Ain Issa displacement camp, one of several large camps where S.D.F. forces have been detaining ISIS family members. After Turkish air strikes targeted the town, the suspected ISIS members escaped amid the ensuing panic at the camp, which houses some 13,000 people displaced by the five-year-war against ISIS, including a few thousand family members of suspected ISIS fighters.

An SDF commander has confirmed to me that the Ain Issa camp has fallen and all the detainees (a population of thousands that includes ISIS supporters, ISIS relatives and civilians) have fled. “An unbelievable mess,” the commander said. Latest message: pic.twitter.com/yDehTSKkux — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) October 13, 2019

An aid worker told the New York Times that the secure facility in the camp which housed ISIS relatives was empty, though it wasn’t clear how many of the detainees had fled, or been removed by S.D.F. or coalition forces.

Prior to the Ain Issa escape, there had also already been an attempted escape by ISIS relatives following unrest at the displacement camp in al-Hawl, as well as an ISIS car-bomb attack at a prison near Hasakah, and an ISIS car-bomb attack which killed three people in Qwamishli, where five inmates recently escaped an S.D.F. prison amid the chaos following a Turkish airstrike.

In addition, a Kurdish official announced on Sunday that am ISIS flag had been raised in a region between Ain Issa and the Turkish border, though it’s not yet clear what that means.

The risk of more ISIS supporters and fighter breaking free during the conflict remains very high, and could easily lead to a resurgence of ISIS in Syria. The S.D.F. holds some 10,000 suspected ISIS fighters, including 2,000 foreign fighters, across 20 mostly makeshift prisons in its territory, and another 70,000 women and children who are alleged family members of the fighters at displacement camps, including the massive al-Hawl camp where Kurdish guards have already had trouble keeping control in recent months. The U.S. estimates that 15 percent of the fighters are held in the part of northern Syria which Turkey has claimed it wants to occupy, but there is little reason to believe the fighting will remain contained to only that region.

Meanwhile, S.D.F. leaders have announced that repelling the Turkish forces will take priority over guarding the ISIS prisoners, though it’s impossible to know how that will play out. S.D.F. forces will undoubtedly be stretched thin, which will make its already understaffed prisons vulnerable to unrest and/or ISIS attacks meant to free the imprisoned fighters. For its part, the U.S. has reportedly considered taking custody of only 40 ISIS prisoners, with no apparent plan as to what to do to maintain security at the prisons should the S.D.F. forces be pulled away or become overwhelmed. Instead, it appears the U.S. — at Trump’s command — is simply walking away.

Un-friendly Fire and the U.S. Pullout

U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced on Sunday morning that President Trump ordered a “deliberate withdrawal” of U.S. forces from northeastern Syria on Saturday night, and that some 1,000 U.S. troops have begun pulling out as a result.

This was the assumed goal of Turkish artillery fire which struck just outside a U.S. special forces outpost near the Syrian border town of Kobane on Friday night. No troops were harmed in the strike, according to the Pentagon, which demanded that “Turkey avoid actions that could result in immediate defensive action.”

Coalition officials say the Turkish account of the firing at Kobane doesn’t reflect what happened. The shells were bracketed - landing around the base either with a view to a direct hit or to intimidate. They were a few 100 meters away, not a kilometer, they say. — Liz Sly (@LizSly) October 11, 2019

The shells exploded just 100 meters from a U.S. observation post overlooking Kobane — and had to be deliberate, a U.S. Army officer stationed in the region told the Washington Post on Saturday. He noted that the artillery struck on both sides of the outpost in a “bracketing effect,” and that Turkish forces definitely knew a U.S. outpost was there. “We had been there for months, and it is the most clearly defined position in that entire area,” the officer explained, adding that the shelling was “not something we ever would have done to a partner force.”

“A senior Pentagon official said shelling was so heavy that the U.S. personnel considered firing back in self-defense.”

via @NatashaBertrand — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) October 11, 2019

The U.S. troops pulled out of the base following the shelling, then returned on Saturday. Turkey’s Defense Ministry has claimed that the shells were not targeting U.S. forces, but were fired “in self defense” after a Turkish border post was attacked. The Pentagon has not directly accused Turkey of firing at U.S. personnel, but there doesn’t seem to be any doubt among U.S. experts and officials that the artillery fire was intentional.

Coalition official tells me after Turkish bombing near US base Mashtenour hill: “They know we are there, we told them our position. There’s no other target in the area. They’re trying to drive us out. If Turkey can get us to leave so they can seige Kobane, it’s all over.” — Josie Ensor (@Josiensor) October 11, 2019

Then on Saturday night, Turkey got what it wanted when Trump ordered the withdrawal of U.S. forces from the conflict area — which led to Russia and Syrian dictator Bashar Assad getting what they wanted on Sunday.

S.D.F Forms Desperate Alliance with Assad

Left with no other option on Sunday, the S.D.F. reportedly formed a Russia-brokered alliance with Syrian dictator Bashar Assad, who according to Syrian state television, has sent troops to the region to confront the Turkish forces.

It's very early and the situation is very fluid.



But it may be that we see a fullscale Kurdish surrender to the Assad regime tonight. Abandoned by the US, it looks like SDF will try to spare their cities from Turkish onslaught by allowing Syrian forces to take them over. — Raf Sanchez (@rafsanchez) October 13, 2019

To prevent a looming Turkish-led offensive on Manbij, the SDF has agreed to surrender the town to the Assad regime. Kobanî, which survived months of ISIS siege, previously home to 2 US bases, will be handed over as well.

This is according to both regime and pro-SDF media. — Elizabeth Tsurkov (@Elizrael) October 13, 2019

Executions Confirm Fears of Sectarian Atrocities and Ethnic Cleansing

The #SDC/#SDF statement on #Turkey-backed #NSA summarily executing Gen-Sec of Future #Syria Party seems completely plausible in light of emerging video evidence, albeit circumstancial.

Here they are executing #SDF (calling them #PKK) fighters on in an ambush checkpoint pic.twitter.com/c2GsMm2XeQ — Riam Dalati (@Dalatrm) October 12, 2019

Less than 200 km east of Kobane, multiple Kurdish prisoners were reportedly brutalized and executed by Turkish-backed Syrian Arab militants after the fighters had helped capture at least part of the Syrian border town Ras al-Ain on Saturday. The fighters, who were from the Turkish-aligned Ahrar al-Sharqiyeh militant group, stopped cars along a major highway south of the town and targeted alleged members of the S.D.F.

Graphic video of one of the executions was later shared on social media. It showed men from the group calling two apparently Kurdish captives “pigs,” then chanting “God is great” while two of the fighters shoot and kill one of the prisoners at close range.

As co-leader of the Syria Future Party, Hervin Khalaf called in May for a pluralistic nation. She was assassinated by a Turkish jihadist faction after the US-backed Turkish invasion, ANHA News reported today. pic.twitter.com/3chIV3EWCS — David Beard (@dabeard) October 12, 2019

The Turkish-backed fighters also attacked a car carrying Hervin Khalaf, a Kurdish political leader who has had contact with with U.S. officials in the region. She was killed, along with her driver and an aide. Khalaf was the co-chair of the Syria Future Party, and a colleague told Reuters she was on her way back from a meeting when her car was ambushed.

Among the dirty little secrets of how Turkey wages war in Syria is that it’s not just Turkish soldiers poring over the border. It’s also allied rebels whose behavior isn’t so different from ISIS. This horrific video shows how they kill Kurds: https://t.co/iZTbeSxvwc via @NYTimes — Rukmini Callimachi (@rcallimachi) October 12, 2019

Turkish-backed Arab militants reportedly ambushed and captured four employees of the Kurdish Red Crescent, a medical aid group, on Sunday morning, as well.

Many in and outside of Syria already fear that Turkey’s offensive will result in ethnic cleansing or even genocide. And as some have argued, ethnic cleansing is effectively Turkey’s official plan for conflict zone, since it wants to to resettle millions of mostly Arab Syrian refugees from northwest Syria in place of the Kurds, Christians, and S.D.F.-allied Arabs who currently live in the northeastern border region.

Turkey’s conflict in Syria took a major turn today. First alleged atrocities by Turkish-backed Arab militias, executing Kurds. US military officials tell me it's true, and they are DEEPLY concerned it opens the door to BOTH ethnic cleansing of Kurds and return of ISIS/Al-Qaeda — Richard Engel (@RichardEngel) October 12, 2019

The Expanding Turkish Offensive

Turkish military forces and their Syrian militant allies, including Ahrar al-Sharqiyeh, crossed into Syria from Turkey on Wednesday and began their ground offensive to take control of the S.D.F. controlled border area. Turkish forces have already reportedly captured at least 23 villages in northeastern Syria, but S.D.F. forces said on Saturday they they still held part of Ras al-Ain, one of the largest towns along the border.

Turkey had originally said it intended to clear Kurdish forces a narrow buffer zone on the Syrian side of the border, but President Erdogan has since indicated the offensive will target cities deeper in Kurdish-controlled territory as well. U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper confirmed on Sunday that Turkey appears to be expanding its goals.

The Death and Humanitarian Toll So Far

Aid agencies have estimated that half a million people may face a humanitarian crisis as a result of the Turkish ground and air offensive, and so far, an estimated 130,000 people have already been displaced by the fighting. As of Saturday, at least 38 Syrian civilians have been killed in the fighting (according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights) as well as 18 Turkish civilians in mortar attacks targeting Turkish towns north of the border, according to Turkey’s Anadolu news agency. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights has reported that 74 members of the Kurdish-led S.D.F. forces have been killed in the fighting, as have 49 fighters in the Syrian forces loyal to Turkey. Four Turkish soldiers have been killed since the conflict began.