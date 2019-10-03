Trump Recommends Many Books But Never Says He Actually Read Them

President Trump, lover of great books. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

It is fall book season, and therefore President Trump has taken his time to recommend the most stimulating new tomes for his followers to stock their bookshelves with. This morning, Trump offers another pair of rave reviews:

A great book by a brilliant author. Buy it now! https://t.co/L8XC5Nnj4N — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

Book is doing really well. A study in unfairness to a potentially great Justice! https://t.co/i6GwghuEsU — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 3, 2019

Trump’s Twitter feed is a surprisingly rich source of book reviews. The president tends to focus on books that are set in the Fox News cinematic universe, featuring himself as the hero. His reviews tend to be written almost immediately after the books in question appear on Fox News. His reviews are almost always unvarnished raves, though when he is unable to fully recommend a book, his criticism veers quite far in the opposite direction (i.e, Fire and Fury, which he called a “Fake Book of a mentally deranged author.”) His reviews never combine criticism with praise.

Perhaps most notably, his reviews never, ever, state — or even directly imply — that he has actually read the book in question.

The most tepid form of Trump review will simply thank the authors for their efforts and wish them well:

“John Brennan is a stain on the Country, we deserve better than this.” Former Secret Service Agent and author of new book, “Spygate, the Attempted Sabotage of Donald J. Trump,” Dan Bongino. Thank you Dan, and good luck with the book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 16, 2018

Congratulations to two great and hardworking guys, Corey Lewandowski and David Bossie, on the success of their just out book, “Let Trump Be Trump.” Finally people with real knowledge are writing about our wonderful and exciting campaign! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 16, 2017

The soon to be released book, “The Russia Hoax, The Illicit Scheme To Clear Hillary Clinton And Frame Donald Trump,” written by Gregg Jarrett, looks like a real deal big hit. The Phony Witch Hunt will be opened up for the world to see! Out in 5 weeks. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

Congratulations to Tucker Carlson on the great success of his book, “Ship of Fools.” It just went to NUMBER ONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2018

At times he will endorse a book in the same explicit terms he uses to endorse fellow Republican candidates, or direct his audience to read it like it’s an election:

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1154708142866993152?lang=en

Go out and get Andrew McCarthy’s new book, “Ball of Collusion.” “Supervision became the investigator, and when they pushed the envelope, there was nobody there to tell them NO. It goes right to the President (Obama). Plenty of information that Obama was informed & knew exactly... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2019

His most common assessment of a book is “great.” He is a lover of great books:

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1099341141152055296?lang=en

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1088399969038594048?lang=en

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1151099363445358592?lang=en

Great new book by Jason Chaffetz appropriately called “The Deep State.” Very interesting indeed! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018

A great book for your reading enjoyment: "REASONS TO VOTE FOR DEMOCRATS" by Michael J. Knowles. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 17, 2017

“The Russia Hoax, The Illicit Scheme To Clear Hillary Clinton & Frame Donald Trump” is a Hot Seller, already Number One! More importantly, it is a great book that everyone is talking about. It covers the Rigged Witch Hunt brilliantly. Congratulations to Gregg Jarrett! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2018

Great book just out by very successful businessman @AndyPuzder. Always known as somebody who knows how to win, “Capitalist Comeback” will be a big hit! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2018

When Trump cannot quite bring himself to declare a book “great,” he will settle for “really good.”

Highly respected author, Christopher Bedford, just came out with book, "The Art of the Donald, Lessons from America's...." Really good book! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 10, 2017

Go get the new book on Andrew Jackson by Brian Kilmeade...Really good. @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2017

Other times, he will dip into the thesaurus and summon synonyms for “great,” such as “really wonderful,” “terrific,” or “fantastic.” On a few occasions, Trump has come close to suggesting he has read the book in question by calling the “read” either “very good” or “terrific”:

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1068000629409398784?lang=en

https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/1096242299561017345?lang=en

But even this praise falls well short of stating that Trump has actually read it himself. And of course he hasn’t read any of them. Trump is a notorious bibliophobe who is unable to tolerate traditional presidential briefs, and must instead be updated in short, truncated, excited bursts.

But it would be extremely easy for Trump to claim that he read a book and enjoyed it. Trump is a notorious liar. He spins wild, elaborate lies. His fantasies of potency extend to taking credit for other people’s triumphs, or for triumphs that haven’t happened at all. He can and will get his supporters to believe almost anything. Yet somehow the one lie he has never tried to sell them on is that he actually read a book.