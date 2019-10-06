Trump’s Bizarre Attempt to Blame Rick Perry for Ukraine Call

“We’re friends now, right?” Photo: Pool/Getty Images

President Trump has repeatedly insisted he did nothing wrong when he pressured Ukraine in a phone call to investigate a political rival, an act which prompted a member of the U.S. intelligence community to file a whistle-blower complaint which, in turn, has led to an impeachment inquiry from House Democrats. On Friday, the president claimed for the first time that he also hadn’t wanted to have the fateful July 25 call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at all, but did so at the request of Energy Secretary Rick Perry. Trump made the claim despite the fact that the memo his own White House released about the call contained no reference to Perry and only a passing reference — by Zelensky — to potential trade with the U.S. energy sector.

Instead, all available evidence has shown that the purpose of the call was to pressure Ukraine to launch investigations into Trump’s unsubstantiated allegations about Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son, Hunter — as well as a debunked pro-Trump conspiracy theory regarding the 2016 election. Trump and his allies have denied, admitted, and allegedly tried to cover up this effort in their confusing multi-week response to the scandal. In their denials, they have also tried to frame the interactions as part of a generic effort to combat corruption in Ukraine.

Now, Trump’s response to the escalating scandal includes blaming Rick Perry, who is reportedly planning to resign from the Trump administration next month. Trump’s claim also preceded a Politico story, published Saturday, which reported that the former Texas governor had been deeply involved in the administration’s efforts to influence Ukraine’s newly elected government, including a push for Ukraine to shake up Naftogaz, the state-owned natural gas company, by adding Americans to its board of directors. Two of the board candidates Perry suggested were Texas-based energy executives. Two Ukrainian-American Trump donors linked to the president’s lawyer and de facto fixer, Rudy Giuliani, as well as numerous shady business deals in both the U.S. and abroad, have also recently sought business with Naftogaz.

What Trump said about Rick Perry and the Ukraine call

Axios reported Saturday that the president brought up Rick Perry, unprompted, during a Friday conference call with House Republican leaders. When the topic of the Ukraine scandal came up, Trump maintained that he did nothing wrong in his “perfect” call with Zelensky, and then, per Axios:

[The president] said something to the effect of: “Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call. The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquified natural gas] plant,” one source said, recalling the president’s comments. 2 other sources confirmed the first source’s recollection.

“More of this will be coming out in the next few days,” Trump apparently added.

The next day, Politico reported that Perry played a larger role in U.S. efforts to influence Ukraine than previously known. It’s not clear if Trump knew the Politico story was coming, if it was the news he was teasing, or if members of his administration were among the unnamed sources for the story. It should also be stressed that there is still no evidence in any of the recent reports regarding Perry that he, as Trump claimed, was somehow responsible for the July 25 call. Again, all available evidence has shown that conversation was focused almost exclusively on pressuring Ukraine to investigate, and thus legitimize, Trump and Giuliani’s politically motivated allegations.

Regardless, President Trump’s Perry parry was not taken very seriously across social media following the Axios report, and by Sunday morning, #perrymademedoit was trending on Twitter.

All the reasons Trump’s blame claim makes no sense

Putting aside, for a moment, the fact that President Trump is not an honest man who makes evidence-based arguments or seems to think before he speaks under the glare of negative attention, there are several reasons his random pivot to Rick Perry doesn’t seem like a good defense at this juncture in the Ukraine scandal, based on everything we know so far.

First of all, the White House’s very own five-page memo about the Ukraine call makes no mention of Perry or any LNG plant. The only time energy policy came up in the White House’s pseudo-transcript was when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky briefly mentioned energy independence and a desire to buy American oil. Trump, who had recently blocked hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Ukraine, said nothing about Perry or energy trade deals. Instead, his comments were primarily and repeatedly focused on the politically beneficial investigations he wanted Ukraine to conduct — after reminding Zelensky how good a friend the U.S. has been. Perry’s name didn’t come up in the newly released text messages U.S. diplomats exchanged about the Trump call, either.

Looking at the intelligence-community whistle-blower’s complaint, it mentioned Perry’s attendance at Zelensky’s inauguration in May, noting that he had replaced Vice-President Mike Pence as the leader of the U.S. delegation to the event after Trump told Pence not to go.

Perry spokesperson Shaylyn Hynes has previously said that he was not on the July 25 call with Trump and Zelensky, and responded to Trump’s accusation by emphasizing that Perry “absolutely supported and encouraged the president to speak to the new president of Ukraine to discuss matters related to their energy security and economic development,” which, of course, Trump did not do. As the Washington Post’s Josh Dawsey pointed out after Axios’ story broke, there were a lot of people in the Trump administration who repeatedly tried to get Trump to engage with Zelensky, but courting his interference in the 2020 election was not likely what they had in mind.

Furthermore, Perry has been one of the few members of Trump’s cabinet to keep a low, mostly scandal-free profile during the president’s first term — other than Perry’s efforts to promote and resurrect the U.S. coal industry at a time when the effects of climate change are becoming an undeniable reality, or the fact that he was put in charge of the department he once infamously forgot while listing the federal agencies he wanted to shut down if he was elected president.

Speaking with the Christian Broadcasting Network last week, Perry insisted that he never pursued the Biden matter with Ukraine, and never heard anyone else bring it up either. “[I’ve talked with] every name that you’ve seen out in the media and not once, not once as God as my witness, not once was a Biden name — not the former vice-president, not his son ever mentioned. Corruption was talked about in the country but it was always a relatively vague term of, you know, the oligarchs and this and that and what have you.”

Politico had previously reported that Perry was expected to resign from Trump’s cabinet next month, “according to three people familiar with his plans,” and that his departure had been in the works for months and was not related to the Ukraine scandal. He has talked about looking forward to taking a more lucrative job in the private sector, though it’s possible the Ukraine scandal could make that more difficult — especially if Trump decides to continue promoting him as a scapegoat.

What was Rick Perry up to in Ukraine? Did he do anything wrong?

As far as what we know about what Rick Perry’s actual involvement in Ukraine relations, U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland said in July that he, Perry, and former Special Envoy to Ukraine Kurt Volker were the Trump administration’s “three amigos” on Ukraine matters and oversaw the U.S. relationship with the country. Perry, unlike previous secretaries in the Department of Energy, who have remained focused on domestic issues, has promoted the interests of U.S. energy companies abroad, and particularly in eastern Europe. He helped arrange a deal to export U.S. coal to the Ukraine, as well as a deal to export U.S. liquefied natural gas to Poland (which also apparently benefited Ukraine). Perry has additionally sought to counteract Russia’s energy influence in region, as well as in Saudi Arabia, where he has reportedly pushed the Trump-allied regime to partner with U.S. companies to build a pair of nuclear reactors, rather than companies based in Russia or China.

No reporting has thus far directly implicated Perry in any misconduct regarding Ukraine, including the new report from Politico, which came out Saturday. It surveyed his efforts to pitch U.S. energy interests in the country and noted his numerous meetings with Zelensky. A Politico source “familiar with the discussions” insisted Perry’s message to the Ukrainian leader was, “You’ve got to take steps on your anti-corruption efforts.” Perry’s rationale for reducing corruption was to make the country more palatable for American businesses, which will be reluctant to invest in the country otherwise. The anti-corruption rhetoric has also been the most common theme in the Trump team’s attempts to defang and rationalize the president’s attempt to target the Biden family.

Politico also revealed on Saturday that Perry has pushed Ukraine to shake up the state-owned natural gas company Naftogaz.

What’s the deal with Naftogaz?

Rick Perry reportedly pressured Ukrainian leaders to shake up Ukraine’s state-owned Naftogaz natural gas company for two reasons, according to Politico. One was to reduce Ukraine’s dependence on Russia energy supplies in favor of other sources, like the U.S.; and the other reason was to make the company more appealing to U.S. investors. Perry sought an expansion of Naftogaz’s supervisory board via an addition of American energy executives, arguing that the Americans would be well-connected in the industry. Two of the people Perry suggested adding were Texas-based executives, per Politico:

Robert Bensh, a Houston oil executive currently with Pelicourt LLC, as well as Michael Bleyzer, head of a private equity firm based in Houston, the source familiar with the board discussions said.

Bensch, who advised DOE on technical matters involving Ukrainian energy, had not “formally” been offered a role on the board, said a person familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to discuss personnel issues. Bleyzer did not immediately reply to a message left with his firm.

Two Ukrainian-Americans who are among the shadiest characters in the cast of Trump’s Ukraine scandal have also been linked to Naftogaz. Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman have helped Rudy Giuliani, who has led Trump’s Biden-dirt-digging expedition in Ukraine, make inroads with the country’s political elite. The Florida-based businessmen have a history of suspicious business deals, and they reportedly met with Naftogaz in an attempt to become natural gas suppliers to the company — though it appears nothing came of it.

Their natural gas shell company, Global Energy Producers, has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to fundraising committees supporting Trump — including a $325,000 donation to a pro-Trump super PAC, which has faced scrutiny from a watchdog group and federal regulators. The two men also became regulars among the MAGA elite thanks to their donations and connections. Both were referenced but not named in the whistleblower complaint which led to the Trump’s Ukraine scandal, and House Democrats are investigating their ties to Giuliani and the Trump administration as part of their impeachment inquiry.

When Politico asked Giuliani if he knew anything about Rick Perry’s attempt to install new members on Naftogaz’s supervisory board, he replied, “I may or may not know anything about it.”

House Democrats want to know what Perry knows

As a result of the whistle-blower complaint, Democratic lawmakers involved in the impeachment inquiry have been pushing for more information about Rick Perry’s trip to Zelensky’s inauguration, including a letter to Perry from Senator Bob Menendez asking Perry how he came to represent the U.S. on it, and what he knew about why Vice-President Pence did not go. Democrats are also looking for information about other Ukraine-related meetings Perry participated in, Energy Department documentation regarding conversations between Trump and Zelensky, and communications between Perry and Giuliani. It’s not clear how much of this information Democrats will be able to obtain, however, since the White House has indicated it will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry, nor have they cooperated, or cooperated fully with almost all previous attempts at congressional oversight.

Perry hasn’t been subpoenaed yet, but a Democrat on two of the three House committees spearheading the impeachment inquiry, Maryland representative Jamie Raskin, speculated to Politico last week that Perry “almost certainly has relevant testimony to offer” and would likely be called to appear eventually. If that happens after Perry leaves the administration, the Republican who once called Trump a “cancer on conservatism” will have, at least in theory, more freedom to share what he knows beyond the full scope of the White House’s executive-privilege claims.