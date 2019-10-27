Photo: 0001561/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The president, who appears to relish violet rhetoric, personal boasting, the defeat of his enemies, and the simplicity of a good vs. evil narrative, announced on Sunday morning that U.S. special forces had killed ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in northwestern Syria on Saturday. With such a natural lining up of his interests, Trump turned the event into a spectacle, even promoting the press conference on Twitter the night before.

Anytime President Trump speaks for 48 minutes straight, the appearance is going to get pretty unhinged — which, on Sunday, began about 90 seconds in, when he described the ISIS leader “whimpering and crying and screaming all the way” to the back of a tunnel in his compound, where he detonated a suicide vest as he was surrounded by three of his children. The president, who did little to hide his enjoyment in the moment, said that “it was just like a movie.”

Trump seemed to pursue a strategy of dehumanizing al-Baghdadi, the terrorist responsible for the Yazidi genocide, systemized sex slavery within ISIS-controlled territory, and the deaths of thousands in the region. “He was a gutless animal,” Trump said, later adding that “he died in a vicious and violent way, as a coward, running and crying.” He employed one of his frequent, if incoherent, jabs at al-Baghdadi, claiming that he “died like a dog.” In a bizarre piece of symmetry, as Trump degraded the terrorist, he elevated a military canine involved in the raid: “Our K-9, as they call it — I call it a dog, a beautiful dog, a talented dog — was injured and brought back, but we had no soldier injured … We had nobody even hurt. That’s why the dog was so great.”

IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi "died like a dog" in a raid by US special forces in northwest Syria, President Donald Trump has announced. pic.twitter.com/sx9Dp8Pd4n — SBS News (@SBSNews) October 27, 2019

Trump also took the occasion of his administration’s greatest national-security victory to date to celebrate himself. After explaining the Islamic State’s achievement in recruiting disaffected young men online, he complimented the terrorist organization: “You know, they use the internet better than almost anybody in the world, perhaps other than Donald Trump.” Then came a blur of sentences imaginable only by the president himself: “And what they’ve done with the internet through recruiting and everything — and that’s why he died like a dog, he died like a coward. He was whimpering, screaming and crying. And frankly that’s something that should be brought out.”

He also found a way to weave in a few historical retellings, claiming that “if you read about the history of Donald Trump, I was a civilian. I had absolutely nothing to do with going into Iraq and I was totally against it.” That’s a standard Trump lie, though the next one was new to the canon: “I wrote a book. A really very successful book. And in that book, about a year before the World Trade Center was blown up, I said there’s somebody named Osama bin Laden, you better kill him or take him out, something to that effect, he’s big trouble … And I’m saying to people, take out Osama bin Laden, that nobody ever heard of.”

Here’s the transcript of Trump’s entirely fictional tale about how “nobody” had heard of “handsome” Osama bin Laden until Trump demanded his death in a 2000 book, but nobody listened, and people still marvel at his prescience, “it’s true,”

and the press won’t report all this. pic.twitter.com/qfMNBbZyBX — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 27, 2019

President Trump was certainly aware of the moment looming from eight years ago — when President Obama more professionally announced the death of bin Laden — and maturely claimed that his terrorist death outdid that of his predecessor. “This is the worst ever,” he said. “Osama bin Laden was very big but Osama bin Laden became big with the World Trade Center. This is a man who built a whole — as he would like to call it — a country, a caliphate. And was trying to do it again.”

Dehumanizing enemies, claiming to upstage Obama, celebrating details of war like they existed only on television — the press conference seemed to hit peak Trump by the end, though his campaign soon added to the performance. Hours later, Trump was fundraising on the death of al-Baghdadi, making it doubtful that he will take the advice he gave during the 2012 election, when he suggested people stop congratulating Obama for the death of bin Laden.

“Friend,



It is a great day for the United States of America, and for the rest of the world.



Under the fierce leadership of our Commander-in-Chief, the radical ISIS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is dead.” — Trump Fundraising Emails (@TrumpEmail) October 27, 2019