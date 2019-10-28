Everything We Know About the California Wildfires

Firefighters survey Soda Rock Winery as it begins to burn during the Kincade fire. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Wildfires are once again ravaging California, with tens of thousands of acres burning up and down the state, forcing the evacuation of nearly 200,000 people and leaving many of those who are still in their homes without power.

On Sunday, Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency. “We are deploying every resource available, and are coordinating with numerous agencies as we continue to respond to these fires,” he said. “It is critical that people in evacuation zones heed the warnings from officials and first responders, and have the local and state resources they need as we fight these fires.”

Here’s what we know about the blazes.

The Kincade fire is still raging in Northern California.

Newsom called the Kincade fire, which had engulfed nearly 55,000 acres of Sonoma County as of Sunday night, “the most stubborn challenge that we face.” The fire nearly doubled in size by the end of Sunday, after beginning the day at 30,000 acres. As the fire grew, the containment fell from 10 percent to 5 percent.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, an earthquake hit the area early Monday morning. The 3.3 magnitude tremor did not cause any damage or injuries.

Mass evacuations have been ordered in and around Sonoma County, with 180,000 people ordered to leave their homes as the fire approaches Santa Rosa. Sonoma County public schools were ordered closed Monday and Tuesday.

Geyserville, California, after the Kincade fire passed through. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“If you are under a mandatory evacuation for the #Kincadefire please do not go home,” the County of Sonoma said in a tweet. “It is still not safe to return.”

“Evacuation centers have been set up at fairgrounds, churches, and colleges,” the Sacramento Bee reports. But they reached capacity Sunday morning, forcing some evacuees to sleep in chairs and in their cars.

A new fire in Southern California.

Two large fires burned over the weekend near Los Angeles, with the Saddle Ridge and Tick fires engulfing around 13,000 acres. Both were largely contained by Monday morning, but strong Santa Ana winds are expected to return later in the day.

Early Monday, a new fire broke out near the Getty Center museum, causing major problems in West Los Angeles. Thousands of residents have been ordered out of their homes, including LeBron James. The fire has resulted in the closure of dozens of schools and parts of the 405 freeway.

The #GettyFire is now moving down the hillside towards the 405 Fwy. I’m all the way on the northbound side, and I can feel the heat from the flames! @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/02bE4VcWNo — Tina Patel (@tina_patel) October 28, 2019

The Getty fire is threatening 10,000 homes and it’s already burnt several. “Do not wait. Do not get your own hoses. Leave it to the professionals … be calm, but get out,” Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti warned Monday.

Intentional blackouts continue.

On Saturday, PG&E purposefully cut power to 965,000 homes, or more than two million people, in parts of 32 counties. The utility said Sunday it’s working quickly to restore power, but threats of strong winds Tuesday has raised the possibility of more intentional outages that are expected to hit half as many customers as this weekend’s.