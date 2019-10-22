White House Says It Won’t Renew Subscriptions to Times and Post

Newspaper hater. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reyolds/AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump’s pettiness knows no limits. It was proven yet again Tuesday, when the White House said it won’t renew its subscriptions to the New York Times and the Washington Post, two newspapers that have become frequent administration punching bags.

Trump first pitched the idea of canceling the subscriptions in an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News Monday. “The media’s corrupt,” Trump said, before assuring Hannity that the label doesn’t apply to him: “Not all media. I know some great people, including you.”

Trump called the New York Times a “fake newspaper” and added, “We don’t even want it in the White House anymore. We’re gonna probably terminate that and the Washington Post. They’re fake.”

On Tuesday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham confirmed to Politico that the Trump administration “won’t be renewing” its subscriptions.

We’ll see about that. Complaining about the Times and the Post is one of Trump’s most beloved pastimes. The two papers are reportedly among the four delivered to his residence every morning, along with the New York Post and the Wall Street Journal.

“He’s not a fan of the New York Times or the Washington Post but he never misses a day reading them,” a source told Politico this summer. “And if he doesn’t read them that day, he’ll put them in a box and read them a few days later.” Giving up the Times and the Post would be giving up one of Trump’s most reliable sources of anger, something he needs to survive as much as oxygen and meat loaf.

It’s not like Trump can just transition to reading online, either. His written-news consumption is strictly confined to the analog realm.