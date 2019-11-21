Impeachment Hearing Schedule: How to Watch House Testimony

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump impeachment hearings kicked off last week with testimony from George Kent, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch. This week the House Intelligence Committee has a more packed schedule, with three days of hearings set to run from morning to evening. The proceedings will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, and all the major cable news networks. The hearings will also livestream on PBS, C-SPAN, and the website for the House Intelligence Committee. Here’s the full schedule for this week.

Tuesday, November 19

MORNING SESSION

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European affairs at the National Security Council.

Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice-President Pence on Europe and Russia.

AFTERNOON SESSION

The hearing is expected to start around 2:30 p.m. ET.

Kurt Volker, former Ukraine special envoy.

Tim Morrison, former White House National Security aide.

Wednesday, November 20

MORNING SESSION

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET.

Gordon Sondland, E.U. ambassador.

AFTERNOON SESSION

The hearing is set to start at 2:30 pm.

Laura Cooper, Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine policy.

David Hale, third-ranking official at the State Department.

Thursday, November 21

MORNING SESSION

The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET

Fiona Hill, former top Russia adviser to the Trump White House.

David Holmes, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine official. He overheard the July 26 call between Sondland and President Trump.

