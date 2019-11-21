Impeachment Hearing Schedule: How to Watch House Testimony

The Trump impeachment hearings kicked off last week with testimony from George Kent, Bill Taylor, and Marie Yovanovitch. This week the House Intelligence Committee has a more packed schedule, with three days of hearings set to run from morning to evening. The proceedings will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, and all the major cable news networks. The hearings will also livestream on PBS, C-SPAN, and the website for the House Intelligence Committee. Here’s the full schedule for this week.
Tuesday, November 19
MORNING SESSION
The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET.
Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, director for European affairs at the National Security Council.
Jennifer Williams, special adviser to Vice-President Pence on Europe and Russia.
AFTERNOON SESSION
The hearing is expected to start around 2:30 p.m. ET.
Kurt Volker, former Ukraine special envoy.
Tim Morrison, former White House National Security aide.
Wednesday, November 20
MORNING SESSION
The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET.
Gordon Sondland, E.U. ambassador.
AFTERNOON SESSION
The hearing is set to start at 2:30 pm.
Laura Cooper, Pentagon official overseeing Ukraine policy.
David Hale, third-ranking official at the State Department.
Thursday, November 21
MORNING SESSION
The hearing starts at 9 a.m. ET
Fiona Hill, former top Russia adviser to the Trump White House.
David Holmes, U.S. Embassy in Ukraine official. He overheard the July 26 call between Sondland and President Trump.