Police Kill Attacker After Stabbings in London Bridge ‘Terrorist Incident’

Police assist an injured man near London Bridge. Photo: DANIEL SORABJI/AFP via Getty Images

A man stabbed several people on London Bridge Friday before police shot and killed him. The attack, which caused chaos in one of London’s busiest areas and left two members of the public dead, is being treated as a “terrorist incident,” police said.

Police were called to the scene at around 2 p.m. local time. Videos posted on social media showed people wrestling with the attacker as police arrived. They were pulled away from the man, who attempted to stand before police shot him. The attacker died on the scene.

Because the man looked to be wearing an explosive vest, police cleared the area to ensure that there was no further danger. Neil Basu, assistant commissioner of the Metropolitan Police, told reporters that the man was wearing “a hoax explosive device.”

In a statement, London Mayor Sadiq Khan said: “We must – and we will – stay resolute in our determination to stand strong and united in the face of terror. Those who seek to attack and divide us will never succeed.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson praised the Londoners, one of whom was seen walking away from the attacker with a large knife, who intervened. “For me, they represent the very best of our country,” Johnson said. “I thank them on behalf of our country.”

The attack comes more than two years after a June 2017 attack on the London Bridge left eight people dead and another 48 injured. In that attack, three terrorists drove a van into pedestrians on the bridge before leaving the vehicle and stabbing more people. They too were wearing fake explosive vests.