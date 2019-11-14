Multiple Injuries Reported in Santa Clarita, California, School Shooting

Students are led away from Saugus High School. Photo: NBC

At least five people were shot Thursday at Saugus High School in Santa Clarita, California, according to local officials. One has died.

After a search that lasted for more than an hour, police announced that the suspect was in custody. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tweeted that the shooter was being treated at a local hospital.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station first tweeted about “an active shooter situation” at 8:17 a.m. local time. In another tweet, the department warned residents to “LOCK DOORS and stay inside” as they searched for the shooter.

More than 2,300 students attend Saugus High School, about 40 miles north of Los Angeles. The shooter is believed to be a 15-year-old who attended the school. After the shooting, students were seen in aerial footage being escorted from the school by police. NBC Los Angeles notes that at least nine ambulances were called to the scene.

At just before 9:30 a.m. local time, the Henry Mayo Hospital in Santa Clarita tweeted that it had received four patients, two female and two male. Roughly 30 minutes later it confirmed that one female patient has died and two others, a male and a female, are in critical condition.

The Los Angeles Times described the scene at the high school following the shooting:

Several students were placed on gurneys and transported to ambulances in the school’s parking lot. Many of the wounded people were being treated in a grassy area on the campus. At least one person was found wounded in the school’s choir room.

A White House spokesperson has said President Trump is monitoring the situation.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated.