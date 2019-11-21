Read David Holmes’s Opening Statement in Thursday’s Impeachment Hearing

State Department official David Holmes. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The seventh day of public hearings in the House impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump began Thursday with testimony from witnesses Fiona Hill, a former National Security Council official specializing in Russia, and David Holmes, a staffer at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine.

In his opening statement, Holmes testified that he overheard a July phone call between Trump and Gordon Sondland, the U.S. ambassador to the E.U., in which the president asked about the investigation he wanted Ukraine’s new president to announce. His testimony also includes references to A$AP Rocky, the Kardashians, and Jay Leno.

Prior to Holmes’s opening statement, Trump took a swipe at the diplomat’s credibility, tweeting that he’s never overhead a person speaking through the phone to someone else.

I have been watching people making phone calls my entire life. My hearing is, and has been, great. Never have I been watching a person making a call, which was not on speakerphone, and been able to hear or understand a conversation. I’ve even tried, but to no avail. Try it live! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2019

Read Holmes’s entire opening statement below: