Report: Deval Patrick Is Going to Run for President

Another late 2020 entry. Photo: Paul Marotta/Getty Images

When word came out earlier this week that former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick might launch a late presidential bid, you had to wonder if the rumors were just another product of centrist “donor panic” emanating from once-powerful circles of rich Democrats worried that Elizabeth Warren might win the nomination or that Joe Biden might lose it. With filing deadlines for primaries beginning to arrive, it may be the last moment for serious talk of additional candidates jumping in (though we will probably hear it again if no one locks up the nomination by March or so), so the chattering classes are bound to chatter. As my colleague Gabriel Debenedetti observed, Patrick himself might have been influenced by such discussions to take a look at an unlikely campaign:

As I pointed out in my story about Bloomberg yesterday, a recent USC/LAT poll showed only 4 percent of Democratic primary voters are undecided because they’re unsatisfied with the candidates. All that said, it’s definitely true that a lot of donors (and strategists and former pols and people that just generally like to think of themselves as savvy) are very, very worried about the field and, most important, the front-running candidates’ ability to beat Trump. No doubt Patrick feels the same way and has participated in such conversations, or we wouldn’t be here. I mean, every day I get texts from political pros, donors, and retired electeds wondering “who else might be out there?”

But according to one solid journalist, Patrick 2020 is no mirage:

NEW: Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick is telling friends and allies in phone calls today he has made a decision to run for the Democratic nomination for president, two people familiar with the matter tell @CNN, and is poised to make it official by Friday or sooner. — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) November 13, 2019

Friday is the filing deadline for New Hampshire, the second state on the calendar and presumably where a former governor from next-door Massachusetts might make a splash.

Nothing happened overnight to improve prospects for Patrick, so the same questions about his viability that circulated when the speculation began remain.

At this late date, can Patrick really pose a challenge in New Hampshire to candidates like Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders who are also next-door neighbors and have been organizing there for a good while (Sanders for over four years)?

Can Patrick strike a chord with African-American voters in a way that Cory Booker and Kamala Harris have yet to do?

And perhaps the biggest question: Will Patrick’s well-known close relationship with Barack Obama and his political circle interfere with Biden’s claims to represent the 44th president’s political legacy?

It’s easy to think about running for president. Taking the plunge can represent an immersion in cold and swirling waters.