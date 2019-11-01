Why I’m Leaving New York: A Donald J. Trump Story

A vision of retirement. Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump, who once viewed Manhattan as a promised land in which he’d make his fortune losing other people’s money, will not return to his midtown tower following the end of his administration. According to documents filed in Florida viewed by the New York Times, Donald and Melania Trump submitted a “declaration of domicile” to the Palm Beach County Circuit Court saying that Mar-a-Lago will be their permanent residence post-presidency.

Trump Tower has been his primary home since he moved into the building’s intensely shiny penthouse in 1983. But since becoming president, he has spent just 20 days there, compare to 99 at Mar-a-Lago, according to a count by NBC News. Though Trump is not liked in Manhattan — receiving just 10 percent of the island’s vote in 2016 — the move appears to be tax-based. Shortly after the Times report, Trump confirmed the news by tweet:

1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, the White House, is the place I have come to love and will stay for, hopefully, another 5 years as we MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, but my family and I will be making Palm Beach, Florida, our Permanent Residence. I cherish New York, and the people of..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

....New York, and always will, but unfortunately, despite the fact that I pay millions of dollars in city, state and local taxes each year, I have been treated very badly by the political leaders of both the city and state. Few have been treated worse. I hated having to make.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

....this decision, but in the end it will be best for all concerned. As President, I will always be there to help New York and the great people of New York. It will always have a special place in my heart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 1, 2019

If the president were to maintain Trump Tower as his permanent residence, defined as spending more than 184 days a year in his penthouse, he would have to pay the top state tax rate of 9 percent, in addition to the city’s top rate of just under 4 percent. And as the New York Times notes, the move is good news for his adult children: “Leaving New York could also save money for Mr. Trump’s heirs at the time of his death. New York imposes a top estate tax rate of 16 percent for estates larger than $10.1 million.”

As Trump prepares to relocate, a personal perk of his 2017 tax cuts is becoming clear: Its repeal of the state and local tax deduction will allow him to keep more of his money out of the taxpayer purse. (Rare is the Trump administration policy doesn’t personally benefit the president.) The move won’t absolve Trump from all New York tax liability however: He will still have to file in the state as long as he’s earning income there.

Shortly after Trump’s announcement, Governor Cuomo pointed out that his departure might not mean all that much for the taxbase:

Good riddance.



It’s not like @realDonaldTrump paid taxes here anyway...



He’s all yours, Florida. https://t.co/9AX0q1aBkQ — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) November 1, 2019