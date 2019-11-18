Trump Impeachment Hearing Who’s Who: Jennifer Williams

Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Imag

Like any Trump scandal, the sheer number of names and variables involved in the president’s campaign of influence in Ukraine doesn’t exactly cater to simplicity. To help keep track of who thinks it’s okay for Trump to demand personal favors from foreign leaders and who’s already copped to the quid pro quo in Ukraine, Intelligencer is providing a daily rundown of the hearings’ most important characters. Week two quickens the pace of the proceedings, with four witnesses testifying on Tuesday, three on Wednesday, and two on Thursday.

Today’s Witness

Jennifer Williams.

Who?

A State Department official and special advisor to Mike Pence on European and Russian affairs, Williams was in the White House Situation Room listening to the July 25 call in which Trump pressured President Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden. She also reviewed a transcript of Trump’s April call with Zelensky in which he pledged to root out “corruption,” a word that Trump has frequently used when referring to the business dealings of Hunter Biden.

Who Is She According to Team Trump?

Along with impeachment inquiry witnesses like Alexander Vindman and Bill Taylor, the president has cast Williams as a “never Trumper” despite there being no evidence that the foreign service officer criticized the president during the election. The president also took a moment of his commitment-free Sunday to dig at impeachment witnesses — again.

Tell Jennifer Williams, whoever that is, to read BOTH transcripts of the presidential calls, & see the just released ststement from Ukraine. Then she should meet with the other Never Trumpers, who I don’t know & mostly never even heard of, & work out a better presidential attack! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 17, 2019

Level of Devotion to Trump

Considering her status as an advisor to the vice-president, Williams might have slightly higher potential loyalty points than previous witnesses — though her status as a career State official and Trump’s berating of her on Twitter may be dampening that possibility of support. “She is the most professional person in this building,” one White House official told CNN.

Her Bombshell Revelation

The president has claimed that Democrats are relying on “second and thirdhand” information in their attempt to prove that he abused his executive power by withholding military aid in Ukraine. Williams, who heard the call in real time, will be one serve as one of the witnesses who will counter that shoddy defense. Williams will also testify as to the content of the July 25 call, which she described as “unusual and inappropriate.”

