Trump Impeachment Hearing Who’s Who: Bill Taylor

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The first public impeachment hearing of President Trump begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., and like the constitutional crisis from earlier this year, it will require observers to remember an intimidating number of names, backchannel exchanges, and patronymics. To help keep track of which witness thinks it’s okay for Trump to demand personal favors from foreign leaders and which have copped to the quid pro quo in Ukraine, Intelligencer is providing a daily rundown of the hearings’ most important characters. Though day one starts slow with just two witnesses, the House committees leading the impeachment inquiry announced that eight more administration staffers will appear next week — testing Trump’s claim that Democrats are relying on “second and third hand” information as they attempt to prove that he has abused his executive power.

Today’s Witness

Bill Taylor.

Who?

A career diplomat and the acting ambassador to Ukraine, Taylor expressed his concerns over the president’s quid pro quo in September — “I think it’s crazy to withhold security assistance for help with a political campaign” — in text messages to U.N. ambassador Gordon Sondland.

Who Is He According to Team Trump?

“He’s a never Trumper and his lawyers are Never Trumpers,” the president said of Taylor on the White House lawn in October. The president claims the career government man, who has worked for both Democratic and Republican administrations in his five-decade career, was part of the movement within the GOP to derail his 2016 campaign. When Trump was asked why Mike Pompeo brought Taylor back to the State department earlier this year, he answered: “Everybody makes mistakes.” There is no evidence of Taylor belonging to the tepid GOP opposition, and he has never donated to a candidate running for federal office, according to Federal Election Commission data.

Level of Devotion to Trump

Inconsequential. In his texts to Gordon Sondland in September, the public servant was committed in his dissent to the plan to withhold aid in exchange for a political favor. In addition to being a comic highlight of this constitutional crisis, New York’s Max Read wrote last month that Taylor’s condemnatory texts may have bailed him out from Trump’s unconstitutional behavior: “Sometimes you want to take notes on a criminal conspiracy, if, for example, you want to get out of the criminal conspiracy.”

His Bombshell Revelation

In his testimony before the House impeachment inquiry in October, Taylor confirmed that Rudy Giuliani had set up a backchannel to pressure Kiev to investigate Hunter Biden. “It is a rancorous story about whistle-blowers, Mr. Giuliani, side channels, quid pro quos, corruption and interference in elections,” Taylor said before the House. The bureaucrat also confirmed that the official channel — represented by Energy Secretary Rick Perry, NATO Ambassador Kurt Volker, and Gordon Sondland — also leaned on President Zelensky. Taylor claimed he had a “clear understanding” that “security assistance money would not come until [President Zelensky] committed to pursue the investigation.”

“The body language of the people hearing it was, ‘holy shit’ — seriously,” Harley Rouda, a Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, told Politico.

Why House Democrats Want Him to Testify

Taylor will be vital to the case for impeachment because of his frequent contact with administration officials as they pushed Ukraine to do Trump’s bidding. His testimony, as the first witness to attest that Trump engaged in a quid pro quo, also helped pressure U.N. Ambassador Gordon Sondland to revoke his claim that Trump did not withhold aid in exchange for political favors.

As CNN analyst and former federal prosecutor Elie Honig notes, Taylor will be a strong early witness for Democrats: “He is credible, he is backed up by independent evidence and his testimony goes to the heart of the matter.”