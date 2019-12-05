5 Stabbed in Hanukkah Attack in Monsey, New York

Outside the rabbi’s home after the attack. Photo: Twitter

Five people were stabbed in an attack at a Hanukkah celebration at a rabbi’s home on Saturday night in Monsey, just north of New York City. A suspect in the attack was later taken into custody by police in Harlem.

According to NBC News and Chabad.org, an assailant with a large knife attacked celebrants at the home of Rabbi Chaim L. Rottenberg but was prevented from entering the synagogue, Congregation Netzach Yisroel, next door. All of the victims were reportedly Hasidic Jews, and were taken to nearby hospitals with stab wounds. Their condition had not been confirmed as of early morning Sunday.

The attack began just before 10 p.m. Saturday — which was the seventh night of Hanukkah. People inside the synagogue apparently barricaded the entrance after hearing the screams from the rabbi’s home

About two hours after the attack, the NYPD located the suspected assailant in Harlem and took him into custody.

Saturday night’s attack follows at least nine other attacks on Jewish people in and around New York in less than a month. An Orthodox Jewish man had also been stabbed in a knife attack in Monsey on November 20.

Monsey, which is part of Rockland County and roughly 35 miles north of New York City, is home to a large Orthodox Jewish community.