Barnard Freshman Fatally Stabbed in Morningside Park

Barnard College. Photo: Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty

An 18-year-old Barnard College freshman was fatally stabbed Wednesday after a mugging in nearby Morningside Park. In an email sent late Wednesday, Barnard president Sian Leah Beilock identified the victim as Virginia native Tessa Majors.

According to police, Majors was approached by two suspects just before nightfall Wednesday near 116th Street and Morningside Drive. The New York Daily News spoke to a police source who described surveillance video of the incident:

The college student has a “quick interaction” with the two men on the lower stair landing, then quickly falls to the ground, her cellphone landing by her side, the video shows.

Majors managed to stagger back up the steps to a Columbia security guard booth but the guard was out doing his rounds, sources told the Daily News. When he returned, he found the collapsed teen and called 911.

Majors was taken to Mount Sinai St. Luke’s Hospital, where she died. Several suspects are being questioned, according to reports, and a knife was recovered at the scene.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted about the attack Thursday morning. “The close-knit community at Barnard College is in shock right now. We’ve lost a young woman full of potential in a senseless act of violence. I want every student and every member of faculty to know your city will be with you in the days ahead.”

He later added that the NYPD is increasing police presence in the area.

In her email to students, Beilock writes, “Tessa was just beginning her journey at Barnard and in life. We mourn this devastating murder of an extraordinary young woman and member of our community.”