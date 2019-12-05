Biden Ad Mocks Trump for Getting Laughed at by World Leaders

Laughing at Trump. Photo: Yui Mok/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Just days after world leaders were caught on a hot mic making fun of President Trump, Joe Biden is using the footage in a new ad that mocks Trump as a global laughingstock.

“The world is laughing at President Trump,” Biden wrote in a tweet accompanying the ad. “They see him for what he really is: dangerously incompetent and incapable of world leadership.”

We cannot give him four more years as commander in chief. pic.twitter.com/IR8K2k54YQ — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) December 5, 2019

The ad marks the latest development in the story of several world leaders — including Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, French president Emmanuel Macron, and British prime minister Boris Johnson — mocking Trump at a NATO summit this week. Trump called Trudeau two-faced when asked about the hot-mic moment. But he also said Trudeau is “a nice guy.”

The ad also includes video from a speech Trump gave to the United Nations in 2018. “In less than two years, my administration has accomplished more than almost any administration in the history of our country,” Trump said, eliciting laughter from the crowd.

When Trump was running for president, he often spoke about the world laughing at the U.S. In fact, he’s been saying it for decades, according to the Washington Post, which found “103 times, going as far back as 1987” of Trump saying the U.S. is a global laughingstock. He was supposed to end that.