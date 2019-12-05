Biden Calls Iowa Man a ‘Damn Liar’ After Challenging Him on Ukraine

Joe Biden has a tense exchange with a voter in Iowa. Photo: @MollyNagle3/Twitter

Joe Biden called an 83-year-old Iowa man a “damn liar” and challenged him to a push-up contest at a campaign stop Thursday. The tense exchange began with the man, who identified himself as a retired farmer, telling Biden he has two problems with him.

“You’re too old,” the man said, pointing out that he himself is 83 and doesn’t have the “mental faculties” he once did. (Biden is 77.) Then he moved on to Ukraine. “We all know Trump has been messing around in Ukraine, over there, pulling their foreign aid for them to say they’re going to investigate you,” he said.

“But you on the other hand, sent your son over there,” he continued. “You’re selling access to the president, just like he does.”

“You’re a damn liar, man,” said Biden, who had reason to object. The former VP has a record of pushing anti-corruption reforms in Ukraine and there’s no evidence he “sent” his son to Ukraine to sell access to President Obama. The two went back and forth for another 90 seconds, with Biden countering the man’s concerns over his age by challenging him to a push-up contest and an IQ test.

An NBC News reporter caught up with the man after the event and he refused to give his name. He also said he wants Biden to move aside for the next generation.