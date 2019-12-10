Everything We Know About the Gun Battle in Jersey City

A law-enforcement officer responds to the scene. Photo: Kena Betancur/Afp/AFP via Getty Images

A New Jersey police officer, three bystanders, and two suspects were killed in an extended firefight in Jersey City on Monday. Shots broke out around 12:30 p.m. outside a kosher market at Wilkinson Avenue and Martin Luther King Drive; the police officer was killed about a mile and a half to the south, near Bay View Cemetery.

According to the New York Times, the shooting began “when an officer approached one of the gunmen in connection with an investigation of an earlier homicide and was shot dead.” The gunmen fled in a truck and hid in the kosher market where the shootout took place. When officers arrived at the grocery, suspects fired on them with rifles, holing up in the store in a small Orthodox Jewish neighborhood.

Law enforcement called the attack an “ambush” and confirmed the casualties include three victims from inside the store and the two suspects. Two police officers were hit but are in stable condition. The police and the suspects exchanged gunfire for over an hour, the chilling scenes taking place in the city just across the Hudson River from lower Manhattan.

This is America. The only high income country in the world that allows gun lobbyists to write its nation’s gun laws.



Jersey City pic.twitter.com/NIhhNoBdhR — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) December 10, 2019

Several shots fired pic.twitter.com/FyknpxCqwG — Keldy Ortiz (@KeldyOrtiz) December 10, 2019

Officials state that there is no evidence that the choice of a kosher market was intentional, and they are not investigating the act as a hate crime. Twelve schools in the area were closed and put on lockdown, and service on New Jersey Transit’s Hudson-Bergen Light Rail line was suspended.

The slain officer has been identified as Detective Joseph Seals, a 39-year-old father of five who had been with the Jersey City Police Department since 2006.

