Here Are Photos of Trump With Prince Andrew, Whom He Says He Doesn’t Know

Trump and Prince Andrew in June, 2019. Photo: Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage

President Trump on Tuesday claimed to not know Prince Andrew despite multiple pictures of the two men together taken over the years, including one of Trump, the British royal, and Jeffrey Epstein.

In the United Kingdom for a NATO summit, Trump was asked about Prince Andrew’s banishment from public duties by the royal family due to the allegations of sexual misconduct against him. “I don’t know Prince Andrew, but it’s a tough story, it’s a very tough story,” Trump said.

Despite claiming to not know Andrew, Trump has met him several times, which we know because there were cameras present. In June, when Trump visited London for a state visit, he and Andrew were photographed together multiple times (see above and below).

Trump and Prince Andrew in June, 2019. Photo: Jeff Mitchell/Getty Images

There are also pictures of them going all the way back to 2000.

The Trumps and Prince Andrew at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Photo: Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

Trump often claims to not know people he’s obviously met, and in some cases, clearly knows. It’s a dodge he’s frequently employed during the impeachment hearings, claiming to not know members of his own administration, including E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland, whom Trump appointed.

It’s little wonder that Trump is trying to hide his relationship with Prince Andrew, the second eldest son of Queen Elizabeth. The 59-year-old is closely linked to Jeffrey Epstein, the late child sex trafficker, and has been accused of similar crimes himself.

In an interview that aired Monday night on the BBC, Virginia Roberts Giuffre said she was forced by Epstein to have sex with Andrew several times when she was 17. Now 35, Giuffre asked the British public for its support. “This is not some sordid sex story, this is a story of being trafficked, this is a story of abuse, and this is a story of your guys’ royalty,” she said.

The interview comes weeks after Andrew’s own BBC interview in which he failed to convince anyone that the allegations against him are false. After claiming to have never met Giuffre, he was stumped by a photo showing them together, suggesting it was doctored.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre claims she was trafficked to Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, when she was 17. The pair are pictured together in a now infamous photograph taken in 2001. Prince Andrew denies the allegation and says the photo is a fake. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/TLiF532y4O — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) November 10, 2019

The picture was reportedly taken in 2001 at the home of Ghislaine Maxwell, a British socialite and girlfriend of Epstein’s. Giuffre says Maxwell recruited her to give Epstein massages while she was working at Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s South Florida resort.