Impeachment Hearing Schedule: How to Watch House Testimony

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump impeachment hearings kicked off last month with five days of testimony before the House Intelligence Committee. Now the action shifts to the House Judiciary Committee. Just before Thanksgiving, Chairman Jerrold Nadler announced that Judiciary would hold its own hearings starting on Wednesday, December 4. As of Monday afternoon, details were still scant. But we know the proceedings, whatever they entail, will be broadcast live on C-SPAN, and all the major cable news networks. They will also livestream on PBS and C-SPAN. Here’s the schedule for this month, which will be updated as more information becomes available.

Wednesday, December 4

10 a.m. ET

The House Judiciary Committee has yet to announce the witnesses for its first hearing on the Ukraine scandal, but it is expected to feature experts on the process of impeachment. The White House has informed Democrats that it will not participate.

“Under the current circumstances, we do not intend to participate in your Wednesday hearing,” White House Counsel Pat Cipollone wrote in a letter to Nadler, adding that “an invitation to an academic discussion with law professors does not begin to provide the president with any semblance of a fair process.”

It’s unclear if President Trump has ruled out any involvement in future hearings, which are expected next week.

This post has been updated throughout.

Sign Up for the Intelligencer Newsletter Daily news about the politics, business, and technology shaping our world. Email Terms & Privacy Notice By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.